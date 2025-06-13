Golden State Valkyries to Celebrate Juneteenth Weekend as Part of Inaugural Season

June 13, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Golden State Valkyries announced their inaugural Juneteenth Weekend celebration, taking place across two home games: Thursday, June 19th when the team hosts Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever at 7:00 p.m., and Sunday, June 22 against Marina Mabrey and the Connecticut Sun at 5:30 p.m.

The extended celebration will honor the vibrant Black culture and history in the Bay Area through music, art, food, community partnerships, and special commemorative giveaways. The first 10,000 fans to arrive on Thursday, June 19 will receive an exclusive Valkyries x Juneteenth poster designed by Oakland artist, Taylor Smalls. Smalls' work studies the kaleidoscopic depth of Black and brown skin through the layering of color, creating pieces such as the poster that celebrate the beauty of bold identity and creative expression. Inside Chase Center, the evening will showcase Bay Area talent with performances by local artists for both the national anthem and "Lift Every Voice and Sing." Halftime will feature a special performance by Turf Feinz.

The celebration continues June 22 against Connecticut, with ongoing programming highlighting Bay Area Black artists and community leaders. The first 10,000 fans to arrive on June 22 will receive the first-ever Valkyries rally towel, which will commemorate Juneteenth weekend.

Additionally, on June 19, the Valkyries will join fans at the Oakland Museum of California (OMCA) for a community cookout and watch party as part of the museum's Hella Juneteenth celebration.

The Juneteenth Weekend celebration serves as a signature moment for the Valkyries' year-round R.I.S.E. (Rights, Inclusion, Strength, and Empowerment) initiative, which launched during Black History Month and focuses on empowering Black and Brown youth through education, basketball, and social impact. Since its February launch, R.I.S.E. has engaged with Bay Area communities through juvenile justice center visits, youth summits focused on civil rights education, and partnerships with organizations like Black Joy Parade in Oakland.

About R.I.S.E. (Rights, Inclusion, Strength, and Empowerment)

R.I.S.E. is a youth initiative by the Golden State Valkyries, designed to educate, inspire, and empower young people to be champions of equity, justice, and positive change in their communities. This program is rooted in the belief that young people can steer the trajectory of their lives and are the key to a brighter, more inclusive future. Through an innovative blend of training, mentorship, basketball and community engagement, R.I.S.E. equips participants with the tools, knowledge, and confidence to rise above societal challenges and create a lasting impact. By fostering leadership skills and a deep understanding of rights and inclusion, R.I.S.E. empowers youth to break down barriers, embrace diversity, and lead transformative efforts in their communities and beyond.







