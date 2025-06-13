Sky Face Atlanta for First Time this Season

June 13, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago continues its road trip and face Atlanta on Friday, June 13 at 6:30 p.m. CDT. The Sky (2-6) and Dream (6-3) will face off for the first time this season, with Friday night's game being the first of four games the teams will play each other this year.

Historically, Chicago has had success when playing Atlanta with a record of 37-26. Last season the Sky and Dream met four times, splitting the series 2-2.

Atlanta's balanced attack is led by veteran Allisha Gray, who was May's Eastern Conference Player of the Month. Gray averages 20.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game, while shooting 50.4% from the floor and 42.3% from three-point. Rhyne Howard adds in 16.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.

The Dream lead the league in rebounds per game with 38.3, led by Brionna Jones averaging 9.0 rebounds along with 13.9 points per game. Atlanta has another veteran in Brittney Griner who averages 6.0 rebounds and 12.6 points per game in her first season with the Dream.

Expect a rebounding battle between the teams as Angel Reese leads the league in rebounds per game with 12.1. Overall Chicago isn't far behind Atlanta, averaging 36.8 rebounds per game.

Both teams have struggled from three-point range this season, but Chicago could separate themselves from Atlanta this game if they can get the three-point shot to fall. The Sky are averaging almost 10 more three-point attempts per game compared to last season.

What to watch for the Sky: Ball protection and defense.

Chicago has struggled to protect the ball in its last few games. Atlanta only averages 5.7 steals per game, ranked 12th in the league, making Friday's game a good opportunity for the Sky to focus on protecting the ball and getting into an offensive rhythm. We saw a glimpse of this last game when Chicago outscored New York in the fourth quarter.

On the defensive side, Ariel Atkins is ranked seventh in the league in steals per game with 1.7. Chicago holds the advantage over Atlanta averaging 7.1 steals per game. The Sky could find success in turning the Dream over, another way to get their offense going.







