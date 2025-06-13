Indiana Fever Waive Aari McDonald

June 13, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever have waived guard Aari McDonald, who was signed on June 1 via the WBNA's emergency hardship exception, the team announced today. Pursuant to the league's emergency hardship exception rules, the team must waive said player once its game-eligible roster returns to the 10-player minimum.

In her three games with the team, McDonald averaged 11 points per game, three assists per game and two steals per game, helping the Fever secure victories over the Washington Mystics, Chicago Sky.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.