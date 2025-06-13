Sky Lose, 70-88, to Dream Amid East Coast Road Trip

June 13, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Chicago Sky lost to the Atlanta Dream 70-88 inside Gateway Center Arena on Friday, June 13. The Sky are now 2-7 on the season, 0-5 against the Eastern Conference, 1-5 on the road and 0-3 in Commissioner's Cup games.

The Sky kept things close for most of the game before Atlanta's Rhyne Howard erupted for eight second-half three-pointers. Kamilla Cardoso led the Sky in scoring with 15 points to go along with nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks.

A balanced offensive attack from the Sky saw nine of the team's 10 active players score at least once and Chicago led by as many as eight. Angel Reese finished with 12 points, nine rebounds and three assists while Ariel Atkins notched 12 points, five assists and two steals.

Rachel Banham recorded nine points, three assists and four rebounds off the bench and Elizabeth Williams recorded eight points and five rebounds.

Howard led the Dream in scoring with a season-high 36 points behind a career-high nine three-pointers. She attempted 19 of Atlanta's 37 shots from deep. Brionna Jones recorded a 13-point, 11-rebound double-double while Allisha Gray (15 points, seven rebounds, five assists) and Jordin Canada (12 points, eight assists) rounded out the team's double-figure scorers.

Other highlights include:

Brittney Griner passed Lisa Lesie (822 career blocks) for second on the WNBA's all-time blocks list with 823 career blocks after Friday

Rhyne Howard passed Layshia Clarendon (376 assists in Dream career) for fourth on Atlanta's all-time assists list with 378 assists in a Dream uniform after Friday

Howard passed Elizabeth Williams (362 free throws made in Dream career) for fourth on Atlanta's all-time free throws made list with 364 after Friday

NEXT UP: The Sky continue their Eastern Conference road trip to play the Connecticut Sun in the Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday, June 15 at 11 a.m. CT/noon ET. This is the first time this season the two teams are playing each other. Chicago went 0-4 against the Sun last season.

Connecticut is 2-7 on the season. They're led in scoring by former Sky guard Marina Mabrey, who averages 17.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. Tina Charles signed with the Sun this offseason and averages 16.6 points and 5.4 rebounds. Rookie Saniya Rivers has started in seven of her eight appearances with Connecticut and averages 7.1 points, 2.8 assists and 2.5 steals.

The game between the Sky and Sun tips off at 11:00 a.m. CT and will be broadcast nationally on CBS.

KEY RUNS:

The Sky went on a 16-5 run from 7:09 to 3:15 in the second quarter

Atlanta went on a 30-9 run from 4:30 in the third quarter to 5:46 in the fourth quarter that ultimately sealed the game

KEY STATS:

The Sky shot 51.6% (16 of 31) from the field and 50.0% (4 of 8) from three in the first half

Atlanta attempted 20 three-pointers in the first half but only made three

The Sky assisted on 12 of their 16 made field goals in the first half

Dream tied their season high for threes made in a game with 12

CHICAGO NOTES:

Kamilla Cardoso scored six of the Sky's 12 points in the first quarter

Cardoso tied her season high for rebounds in a game with nine

Five players scored at least six points in the first half for the Sky

Kamilla Cardoso - eight points, five rebounds

Angel Reese - eight points, six rebounds

Ariel Atkins - seven points, four assists

Rachel Banham - six points, two assists

Rebecca Allen - six points, four rebounds, two assists

ATLANTA NOTES:

Allisha Gray accounted for seven of the Dream's 15 points in the first quarter (four points, three points from assists)

Jordin Canada accounted for 13 of Atlanta's 23 points in the second quarter (four points, nine points from four assists)

Rhyne Howard scored eight of the Dream's 23 points in the second quarter

Howard accounted for 14 of Atlanta's 20 points in the third quarter (11 points, three points off assists)

Howard scored 17 of the Dream's 30 points and knocked down five threes in the period







