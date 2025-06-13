WNBA, WNBPA and 2k Agree to Extend Groundbreaking Partnership to Further Elevate Women's Basketball in Gaming

NEW YORK - The Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA), the Women's National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) and 2K, a label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO), today announced an agreement in principle for a multiyear partnership extension that will continue to expand the presence and impact of the WNBA and its players within the world of gaming.

Since the WNBA's first appearance in NBA 2K20 released in 2019, this partnership powered by the league's and the players' growing influence, has helped usher women's basketball into new digital spaces, giving millions of fans the chance to connect with their favorite players and teams in authentic, immersive ways. The partnership will ensure deeper storytelling, enhanced game modes, and new avenues for global fan engagement.

"2K is where millions of young fans deepen their interest and fall further in love with the game of basketball. That's why this partnership is so important," said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. "As the WNBA continues to reach new milestones on the court and across fandom, our presence in NBA 2K ensures that our league and athletes are visible, celebrated, and inspiring the next generation of WNBA fans around the world."

"This is a defining moment for women's basketball," said Terri Carmichael Jackson, Executive Director of the WNBPA. "Our players continue to raise the bar, and this renewed partnership with 2K ensures their impact is felt not just on the court, but across culture, gaming and the global growth of the sport. This expansion will elevate the entire league and the women who power it. It's also a recognition of the players' business value and their role in driving the future of the game."

"We are very pleased to continue our partnership with the WNBA," said Strauss Zelnick, Chairman and CEO of Take-Two Interactive. "I would like to thank Cathy Engelbert, Terri Jackson, and all our partners at the WNBA and WNBPA for helping to make our beloved NBA 2K franchise successful, authentic, and representative for all who play and love the game of basketball."

In the latest edition, NBA 2K25, the WNBA mode saw record-setting engagement: a 43% increase in users and a 388% spike in games played. These numbers reflect the surging demand for women's basketball content and the league's expanding footprint within the gaming ecosystem. 2K continues to invest in gameplay features, storytelling, and customization to elevate the player experience for WNBA fans. Additionally, cover athletes like A'ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces), Sabrina Ionescu (New York Liberty) along with WNBA Legends Candace Parker, Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi have helped bring star power, personality, and cultural relevance to the 2K franchise - inspiring fans and gamers to engage with the WNBA. WNBA players' leadership has helped ensure they are not only featured in NBA 2K, but represented with the depth and authenticity their talent and impact deserve.







