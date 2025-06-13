Scripps Secures Multi-Year Agreement with the WNBA

June 13, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) News Release







NEW YORK and CINCINNATI - The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) today announced a new, multi-year agreement with the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) to continue airing regular season Friday night matchups on ION - the league's Friday night national network home since 2023. ION, one of the most-watched networks on television, is available on pay TV, connected TV, free ad-supported streaming platforms and over-the-air in more than 128 million homes. This season, ION is broadcasting the most regular season games, 50 in total, as part of its WNBA Friday Night Spotlight series. The lineup also includes the WNBA on ION Studio Show, which is the first weekly game broadcast studio show dedicated exclusively to WNBA game coverage.

This new agreement comes on the heels of a 2024 season where average viewership for the State Farm® WNBA Friday Night Spotlight increased by 133% year over year and attracted more than 23 million unique viewers across games and wrap shows.

"The WNBA's partnership with Scripps has already delivered great results in expanding the league's reach and visibility," said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. "This new multi-year agreement reflects the growing excitement surrounding the league and the rising demand for WNBA games. Through Scripps' ION Network Friday Night doubleheaders, we will continue to showcase the world-class talent of WNBA athletes to even more fans nationwide."

"Since 2023, the WNBA Friday Night Spotlight on ION has enhanced the accessibility and reach of WNBA games for fans nationwide," said Adam Symson, Scripps president and CEO. "Our robust partnership with the league has flourished, and we are thrilled to solidify ION's status as the premier Friday night destination for WNBA action for years to come."

The E.W. Scripps Company, headquartered in Cincinnati, is a distinguished journalism and media enterprise, celebrated for its deep-rooted community connections and expansive national reach. For 147 years, Scripps has been a trusted source for unbiased news and information. The Scripps Sports division adeptly services professional and collegiate sports leagues, conferences and teams, offering both local market depth and national broadcast visibility that covers up to 100% of TV households.

To access complete details about the WNBA on ION, and find ION channel information, visit https://www.ionwnba.com/.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.