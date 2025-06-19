Game Preview: Dallas Wings at Connecticut Sun - June 20

Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings return to the road for a pair of games beginning Friday at the Connecticut Sun. Tipoff at Mohegan Sun Arena is slated for 6:30 p.m. CT, with the game airing nationally on ION. Brendan Glasheen and Ashley Battle will have the call, with Terrika Foster-Brasby reporting.

The Wings (2-11) and Sun (2-10) met just over three weeks ago in Connecticut with Dallas scoring a 109-87 victory. In what was a homecoming for former UConn standout Paige Bueckers, the rookie scored a then-career-best 21 points.

Dallas is coming off an 80-71 home victory over the Golden State Valkyries on Tuesday. Bueckers had a game-high 20 points while NaLyssa Smith had six points and a game-best 10 rebounds. Connecticut has lost four in a row, most recently an 83-75 setback to the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday night despite 16 points from Aneesah Morrow.

Following Friday's game, the Wings remain on the road to visit the Washington Mystics on Sunday. The first meeting of the season between the two is scheduled for a 2 p.m. CT tipoff, with the game airing locally in the Dallas-Fort Worth area on KFAA29.

How to Follow

Airing nationally on ION and streaming on WNBA League Pass. For complete local TV coverage click HERE. Follow @DallasWings and @DallasWingsPR for the latest breaking news. Live stats are available on stats.wnba.com.

2025 Wings-Sun Schedule & Results

5/27 at CON W, 109-87

6/20 at CON 6:30 p.m. CT

8/27 at DAL 7 p.m. CT

Connecticut leads the all-time series 45-34

Game Status Report

Ty Harris - Out (Left Knee)

Luisa Geiselsöder - Out/NWT (National Team Obligation)

Teaira McCowan - Out/NWT (National Team Obligation)

Maddy Siegrist - Out (Right Knee)







