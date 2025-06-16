Game Preview: Dallas Wings vs. Golden State Valkyries - June 17
June 16, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Dallas Wings News Release
Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings conclude Commissioner's Cup play on Tuesday when they host the Golden State Valkyries. Tipoff at College Park Center is slated for 7 p.m. CT. The meeting marks the first between Dallas and the expansion Valkyries, who are in the midst of their inaugural season. Tuesday's tilt will air locally in the Dallas-Fort Worth area on KFAA29, and stream out-of-market on WNBA League Pass. Ron Thulin and Fran Harris will have the call, with Tiffany Bias-Patmon reporting.
The Wings (1-11) are coming off a heartbreaking loss at the Las Vegas Aces Friday night, as the home team rallied from an 11-point deficit with under four minutes to play to pick up the win. Arike Ogunbowale led Dallas with 26 points and a game-high eight assists, while Luisa Geiselsöder posted a career-best 13 points, going a flawless 6-6 from the field. Golden State (5-5) has won three in a row, most recently a 76-70 victory over the Seattle Storm on Saturday, with Kayla Thornton finishing with 22 points and 12 boards.
How to Follow
Airing locally in the Dallas-Fort Worth arena on KFAA29, and streaming out-of-market on WNBA League Pass. For complete local TV coverage click HERE. Follow @DallasWings and @DallasWingsPR for the latest breaking news. Live stats are available on stats.wnba.com.
2025 Wings-Valkyries Schedule & Results
6/17 at DAL 7 p.m. CT
7/25 at GS 9 p.m. CT
8/24 at DAL 3 p.m. CT
9/4 at GS 9 p.m. CT
Game Status Report
Ty Harris - Out (Left Knee)
Luisa Geiselsöder - Out/NWT (National Team Obligation)
Teaira McCowan - Out/NWT (National Team Obligation)
Maddy Siegrist - Out (Right Knee)
