Dallas Wings Announce Maddy Siegrist Injury Update
June 16, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Dallas Wings News Release
Arlington, TX - Dallas Wings forward Maddy Siegrist has been diagnosed with an anterolateral tibial plateau fracture in her right knee. The 6-2 forward sustained the injury in the June 11 game at the Phoenix Mercury. Siegrist underwent subsequent testing to confirm the injury while Dallas was on the road late last week. The injury does not require surgery; Siegrist is expected to make a full recovery and return to the Wings lineup later this season. Additional updates will be provided at the appropriate time.
