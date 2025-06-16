Game Preview: Valkyries at Wings (Commissioner's Cup) - 6/17/25

June 16, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







The Golden State Valkyries will visit Paige Bueckers and the Wings for their final Commissioner's Cup group play game in Dallas on Tuesday. Bueckers, the first overall pick of the 2025 WNBA Draft, is leading all rookies in points per game (17.4 PPG), assists per game (6.1 APG) and steals per game (1.9 SPG). The Valkyries have won three straight games and are 5-5 on the season, while the Wings have dropped seven straight with a 1-11 record.

Valkyries at Wings

Tuesday, June 17 | Tipoff: 5 p.m.

WATCH: KPIX (Bay Area) KMAX (Sacramento)

LISTEN: 95.7 The Game

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden State Valkyries led by as many as 22 points in their 76-70 Commissioner's Cup victory over the Seattle Storm at Chase Center on Saturday. With the win, the Valkyries became the fastest expansion team to five wins in WNBA history, surpassing the win total of the most recent expansion team for an entire season - the Atlanta Dream went 4-30 in their inaugural season. Golden State extended their winning streak to three games, the longest winning streak in franchise history and snapped the Storm's three-game win streak. Kayla Thornton led the way with 22 points and 11 rebounds for her third consecutive double-double. Temi Fágbénlé added 16 points and seven rebounds, contributing to the Valkyries' 20-point paint points advantage (46-26). » Full Game Recap

FÁGBÉNLÉ THE FOURTH VALKYRIE DEPARTING FOR EUROBASKET 2025

The Valkyries announced their fourth player departing to participate in EuroBasket 2025, with Temi Fágbénlé leaving the team on Sunday. The Valkyries are without four of their top seven players in minutes per game, including two players who have started in every game they played. Fágbénlé is tied for a team-high 10 starts, averaging 10.3 points and 6.1 rebounds on 54.3 percent shooting from the field - the fifth-highest percentage among qualifiers in the WNBA. » Full Story

ALL-STAR VOTING IS OPEN

Vote your favorite Valkyries to represent the franchise in the 2025 WNBA All-Star game. Fans may vote for a minimum of one player and a maximum of 10 by submitting one full ballot per day, including selecting up to four guards and six front court players, regardless of conference. » VOTE HERE

DALLAS SCOUTING REPORT

The Dallas Wings are very talented despite posting the league's worst record. Paige Bueckers is producing at a star level just eight games into her rookie campaign, ranking 10th among guards in scoring and second in assists. She has been efficient in both categories, with a 56.3 true shooting percentage - including 41.7 percent from behind the arc - and committing just 2.3 turnovers per game. Her backcourt mate is reigning All-Star game MVP Arike Ogunbowale, averaging 16.6 points per game and 4.3 assists per game. Bueckers and Ogunbowale are still learning how to play with each other - both are used to operating with a high usage rate as the offensive focal point. On the defensive end, Dallas is anchored by reigning All-Defensive wing DiJonai Carrington, acquired from the Connecticut Sun this offseason. Carrington was also named the league's Most Improved Player last season. The Wings have held their own on the offensive end of the floor, ranking seventh in offensive rating (101.4 OFFRTG), but their woes have primarily been on the defensive side, posting the third-worst defensive rating (109.2 DEFRTG).







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.