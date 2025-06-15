Golden State Valkyries Sign Forward Chloe Bibby and Guard Kaitlyn Chen

June 15, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries announced today the signing of forward Chloe Bibby and guard Kaitlyn Chen, who are set to join the team for its upcoming game against the Dallas Wings at 7:00 p.m. on June 17 in Dallas. Bibby will wear No. 55, and Chen will wear No. 2 for the Valkyries.

Bibby averaged 5.0 points, 1.5 rebounds, and a 37.5 field goal percentage in two preseason contests for Golden State this season. The 6'2" forward played collegiately at Mississippi State and Maryland, tallying over 1,300 points and 600 rebounds during her collegiate career. Bibby also played for the Australian National Team, leading the Opals to a bronze medal at the 2023 FIBA Asia Cup.

Chen appeared in two preseason games for the Valkyries, playing 13 total minutes with two points, three rebounds and one assist. The 5'9" guard was selected 30th overall in the 2025 WNBA Draft by Golden State after winning the 2025 NCAA Championship with the University of Connecticut. Prior to UConn, Chen played three seasons at Princeton where she was the 2023 Ivy League Player of the Year.







