Las Vegas Aces Lose 76-70 in Hard-Fought Contest against Phoenix Mercury

June 15, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

LAS VEGAS - The Las Vegas Aces (5-5) fell behind in the first half and were unable to bridge the gap in the second half in a 76-70 loss to the Phoenix Mercury (8-4) on Sunday afternoon in Michelob ULTRA Arena. Playing their second game in a row without reigning M'VP A'ja Wilson (concussion protocol), the Aces received a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds from Chelsea Gray, Jewell Loyd scored 17 points and grabbed 6 boards, Jackie Young added 15 points and 5 assists and Kiah Stokes grabbed a game-high 14 rebounds.

The Mercury were led by Satou Sabally's game-high 22 points, Sami Whitcomb had 18 points off the bench and Alyssa Thomas notched a double-double with 14 points and 13 assists.

KEY RUNS

First Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 20, Phoenix 20)

The first quarter was a tight affair, with 5 lead changes and 6 knotted scores. The Aces hit 35.7% from the field; the Mercury made 39.1% of theirs. The Aces knocked down 8 of 9 from the line, while the Mercury went 1 of 1 at the charity stripe. Young paced all scorers with 10 points and Thomas scored 6 for Phoenix.

Second Quarter Highlights (Phoenix 43, Las Vegas 39)

With the score tied at 24-all, Phoenix strung together a 10-2 run for a 34-26 lead at 5:52, its largest lead of the half. From there, the Aces outscored the Mercury 13-11 to close the quarter. The Aces made 42.1% of the shots from the floor and 3 of 6 from 3-point; the Mercury hit on 40% of theirs and 4 of 7 from distance. The Aces did not take a shot from the line, while Phoenix hit all 7 of their attempts. Gray had a team-high 9 points; Sabally hit 3 of 4 from 3-point and scored 14.

Third Quarter Highlights (Phoenix 60, Las Vegas 54)

The Aces closed to within 1 point early in the third quarter, 47-46 at 7:46, but the Mercury countered and went up 11 points for their largest lead of the day, 60-49 at 3:29. The Aces shot 37.5% to the Mercury's 35.4% from the field. Gray and Kahleah Copper scored 7 apiece for their respective teams.

Fourth Quarter Highlights (Phoenix 76, Las Vegas 70)

The Aces opened on a 6-1 run to trail 61-60 at 7:52. However, Phoenix outscored Las Vegas 10-4 over the next 2:36 for a 71-65 advantage. The Aces got to within 3 points, 73-70, after a Loyd 3 at 1:37, but had 2 turnovers and 2 missed shots in the waning minutes. Las Vegas had its worst shooting quarter of the game, making just 28.6% from the floor, while the Mercury hit on 41.2% of their shot attempts. Kierstan Bell was the Aces high scorer with 5 points and Whitcomb had 7 for Phoenix.

KEY STATS

The Aces gave up 22 points on 22 turnovers and flipped the Mercury's 13 miscues into 11 points.

The Aces held a 38-36 rebounding edge.

Las Vegas finished the game shooting 35.9% from the floor (23-64 FGs) and 32.1% (9-28 3pt FGs) from distance, while Phoenix hit on 38.4% (28-73) of their field goal attempts and 28.1% (9-32 3pt FGs) of their 3-point attempts.

The Mercury bench outscored the Aces reserves 28-12.

Bell scored a season-high 8 points off the bench.

Tonight marked the 31st straight sellout at Michelob ULTRA with 10,428 in attendance.

GAME NOTES

Loyd now has 5,647 points for her career, which ranks No. 19 in WNBA history. Brittney Griner is No. 18 with 5,669.

With 4 assists, Gray now has 1,665 career assists, which ranks No. 7 among all-time WNBA assist leaders. Becky Hammon is No. 6 with 1,708.

Young went 5 of 5 from the line and has made 18 consecutive free throws, dating to June 11.

Gray's double-double is her 16th point/rebound double-double and the 19th of her career overall.

The Aces were without A'ja Wilson (concussion protocol), Megan Gustafson (lower left leg) and Cheyenne Parker-Tyus (pregnancy).

UP NEXT: Las Vegas will hit the road tomorrow for its first game of the season against the Minnesota Lynx (9-1) on Tuesday, June 17, at Target Center in Minneapolis. The game, which tips at 7 p.m., will be broadcast locally on Vegas 34.







