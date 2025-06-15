Mystics vs. Dream Postgame Information -- June 15, 2025

Mystics 56 - Dream 89

High Points High Rebounds High Assists

Mystics (56) Citron (10) Iriafen (8) Sutton (4)

Dream (89) Gray (32) Hillmon (11) Hillmon, Paopao (5)

Mystics Game Notes:

Sonia Citron scored a team-leading 10 points and added three rebounds and two steals.

Citron notched her third multi-steal game this season, including now doing so in back-to-back games.

Citron has now topped double figure scoring in 11 straight games to open up her career, marking the 10th longest streak in WNBA history.

Citron connected at a 6-7 (.857) clip from the free throw, now shooting .850-or-better in two games from the charity stripe this season.

Brittney Sykes tallied nine points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal on the afternoon.

Sykes has now logged 5+ rebounds in five total games this season, also doing so in four of her last six appearances.

Sykes has now recorded at least 1+ steal in seven of 10 appearances on the campaign.

KiKi Iriafen recorded 6 points and eight rebounds, marking her 10th consecutive game with 5+ rebounds.

Shakira Austin paced the bench in scoring with 9 points, also logging seven rebounds and two blocks.

Austin has now rejected multiple shots in two games this season (last: 6/3/2025 at Indiana)

Austin has now grabbed 5+ rebounds in three straight games.

Sug Sutton dished out a team-high four assists.

She tied her season-high assist total after also recording four last game against Connecticut.

Additional notes:

Washington scored 12 fastbreak points and 26 points in the paint, outperforming Atlanta in both categories.

The Mystics shot 17-23 (.729) from the free throw line as a team, surpassing 70% for the ninth time this season and second game in a row.

Washington only committed 14 personal fouls, tied for its season low (last: May 30 vs New York).







