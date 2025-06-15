Seattle Falls at Golden State, 76-70

June 15, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

SAN FRANCISCO - Skylar Diggins scored 21 points, and Alysha Clark had a season-high 11 off the bench, but a furious fourth-quarter comeback fell short on Saturday as the Seattle Storm dropped a 76-70 game to the Golden State Valkyries.

It was the first-ever game between the Storm and the expansion Valkyries.

Ezi Magbegor added 10 points and six rebounds for Seattle inside the Chase Center.

The Valkyries went on a 23-5 scoring run bridging the first and second quarters and took a 44-31 lead going into halftime. They were still up by 14 entering the fourth quarter, 64-50, but the Storm battled back with a 12-3 scoring run, with Clark scoring the first eight of those points and Diggins tallying the last four. That cut the deficit to 67-62 with 5:24 on the clock.

"I'm disappointed, but I'm proud of the way we didn't give in," Clark said. "These are early tests for us. On the road, things get difficult, and how are you going to respond? I'm proud of the way we fought back."

It was still a five-point margin at 72-67 when the Valkyries caught a break. After an offensive rebound putback by Temi Fagbenle was initially waved off for a shot clock violation, the call was reversed after a video review, and the basket counted, making it 74-67 with 50.5 seconds left.

A traditional three-point play by Diggins brought Seattle within 74-70 at the 44.8 second mark, but those became the last points of the night.

"We're just trying to find some consistency and rotations to bring some consistent play," Head Coach Noelle Quinn said. "At the end of the day, we have to show up and be pros and get the correct energy and focus needed, no matter who we're playing. Consistency is going to come when you just stay disciplined, and we're not there yet."

"We should have started the game a little bit more aggressive," Quinn added. "When we got more aggressive later in the game, we were able to get some deflection and some easier baskets."

The result left the Storm with a 3-2 record in Commissioner's Cup qualifying games, now part of a three-way for second place with Phoenix and Golden State at 3-2. Minnesota leads the Western Conference at 4-1. All four teams have one qualifying game left. The Storm has raised $11,000 for the Urban League of Metropolitan Seattle.

Kayla Thornton led Golden State with 22 points.

UP NEXT: The Storm head to Los Angeles for a matchup against the Sparks on Tuesday, June 17 at 7:00 pm PT. The game will be broadcast nationally on NBA TV, locally on CW Seattle and available for Prime Video users in Washington state.







