Angel Reese Records First Career Triple-Double in 78-66 Sky Win over Sun

June 15, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Chicago Sky defeated the Connecticut Sun 78-66 inside Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday, June 15. The Sky are now 3-7 on the season, 2-5 on the road, 1-5 against the Eastern Conference and 1-3 in Commissioner's Cup play this season. The Sky are now 33-37 against Connecticut all time.

Angel Reese recorded the first triple-double of her career on Sunday, making her the first player to record a triple-double for the Sky since Courtney Williams in 2023. Only four players in Sky franchise history have recorded a triple-double (Reese, Williams, Candace Parker and Courtney Vandersloot). Reese notched 11 points, 13 rebounds and a career-high 11 assists to secure the feat. She also added three steals and two blocks. Reese is the second-youngest player in WNBA history to record a triple-double. Reese became the 19th player in league history to achieve the feat.

Hailey Van Lith led the Sky in scoring for the first time in her career, recording a career-high 16 points while shooting 75.0% (6 of 8) from the field. Her five rebounds and six field goals made were also career highs.

The Sky received significant contributions from top to bottom of the rotation. Kamilla Cardoso scored 10 points to go along with seven rebounds. Kia Nurse recorded three made threes without missing a shot and ended the game with 11 points. Ariel Atkins notched 10 points, five rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block. Elizabeth Williams (eight points), Michaela Onyenwere (seven points) and Rachel Banham (five points) helped the Sky's bench impose its will on this game.

The Sun got out to a hot 8-0 start to open the game, but the Sky responded with a big first-half run to get out in front. Chicago finished the game out with a 19-12 fourth quarter that secured the victory.

Tina Charles and Marina Mabrey led the Sun, combining for 41 of their 66 points. Mabrey's 22 points led the team while Charles scored 19. Jacy Sheldon recorded 12 points to round out Connecticut's double-figure scorers.

Other highlights include:

Marina Mabrey's five made threes were a season high and one short of matching her single-game high

Olivia Nelson-Ododa tied her season high for rebounds in a game with 10

Tina Charles tied Swin Cash for 10th on the WNBA's all-time games started list with 432

Charles also tied Taj McWilliams-Franklin for 17th on the WNBA's all-time games played list with 440

NEXT UP: The Sky return home to play their fourth home game of the season, and third at Wintrust Arena. Chicago takes on the Washington Mystics on Tuesday, June 17 at 7 p.m. CST. This is the first matchup between the two teams this season. Chicago is 34-37 against Washington all time.

Tuesday's game will mark the first game between Ariel Atkins and her former team since she was traded to the Sky in the offseason. Atkins currently leads the Sky in scoring per game with 12.9 points per game.

Entering Sunday, the Mystics were led in scoring by Brittney Sykes, averaging 20.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists. Rookie Kiki Iriafen averages a near-double-double with 14.6 points and 9.4 rebounds. Sonia Citron rounds out their leading scorers with 13.7 points on 37.5% shooting from three.

The first matchup of the season between the two teams tips off at 7 p.m. CST and is available locally on The U.

KEY RUNS:

The Sun opened the game on an 10-2 run from 9:19 to 6:51 in the first quarter

The Sky responded with an 15-6 from 4:31 in the first quarter to 7:29 in the second quarter

Chicago went on a 22-9 run from 3:38 in the third quarter to 7:39 in the fourth quarter

The Sky outscored the Sun 19-12 in the fourth quarter

KEY STATS:

The Sky outscored the Sun 34-24 in paint points

Chicago outscored Connecticut in bench points, 36-2, their widest margin of the season

The Sky led by as many as 14 points

Chicago assisted on 20 of their 27 made baskets

The Sky shot 94.4% (17 of 18) from the free throw line, which is a season high for efficiency from the stripe

The Sky outscored the Sun 14-9 in fast break situations

The Sky committed 14 turnovers and allowed 19 points off them while the Sun turned the ball over 12 times and allowed nine points

There were 13 lead changes in Sunday's game and the two teams tied seven times

CHICAGO NOTES:

Angel Reese accounted for 12 of the Sky's 24 points in the second quarter (four points, eight points created from assists)

Reese notched six points, six rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block by the end of the first half

Reese accounted for nine of the team's 21 points in the third quarter (five points, four points off assists)

Reese recorded four assists in the fourth quarter, creating eight points from those looks

Hailey Van Lith scored eight of the team's 19 points in the fourth quarter

CONNECTICUT NOTES:

Marina Mabrey scored 11 of the Sun's 20 points in the second quarter

Mabrey accounted for 11 of the Sun's 18 points in the third quarter (four points, seven points from assists)

Tina Charles scored 11 of Connecticut's 18 points in the third quarter

Mabrey and Charles combined for 39 of Connecticut's 54 points through the first three quarters







