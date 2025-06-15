Notes: Atlanta Dream 89, Washington Mystics 56

June 15, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Game 11 | June 15, 2025 | CareFirst Arena, Washington, DC

FINAL SCORE

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final

Atlanta 16 29 23 21 89

Washington 13 21 10 12 56

GAME LEADERS

Category Atlanta Washington

Points Gray (32) Citron (10)

Rebounds Hillmon (11) Sutton (4)

Assists Hillmon/Paopao (5) Iriafen (8)

KEY TAKEAWAYS

The Dream started Jordin Canada, Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, Brionna Jones, and Brittney Griner-improving to 3-1 with that lineup.

Atlanta's all-time record vs. Washington improves to 30-34 overall, including 14-20 on the road.

The Dream move to 3-1 in 2025 Commissioner's Cup play. With tonight's win, $10,000 has now been donated to the Center for Black Women's Wellness.

The 33-point margin of victory is the biggest for the Atlanta Dream since 2014 and marks the third time this year they have kept their opponent under 60 points.

The Dream are now 7-1 in their last eight games, marking their best start through the first 11 games of season since 2016.

Allisha Gray delivered the biggest scoring outing of her career with 32 points-her first-ever 30-point game. She added 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals in a dominant all-around performance.

With her fourth three-pointer of the night, Rhyne Howard became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 300 career threes, doing so in just 114 games. She's now the second-youngest player to reach the milestone-three days older than Diana Taurasi was when she hit 300.

Te-Hina Paopao set a new career high with 16 points, including four made threes, and chipped in five assists off the bench.

Naz Hillmon recorded her first double-double of the season with 10 points, 11 rebounds, and 5 assists-a season high in boards.

With 18 made threes, Atlanta set a new franchise record for most three-pointers in a single game. The WNBA record is 19.

Rookie Taylor Thierry knocked down her first career points with a three-pointer that brought Atlanta to 18 threes for the game.

QUARTER-BY-QUARTER RECAP

Q1

Gray opened the game with an and-one layup and followed it up with a three-pointer to score the Dream's first six points.

Brionna Jones ended a Mystics mini-run with a layup assisted by Hillmon.

Paopao came in off the bench and quickly got on the board, finishing a play created by Gray.

Gray continued her hot start, shaking the defense for a deep three against Jade Melbourne.

Gray scored 12 points in the quarter and assisted on another bucket-accounting for 84.6% of the Dream's offense.

Hillmon pulled down five first-quarter rebounds.

Atlanta led 16-13 after one.

Q2

Maya Caldwell got involved with a smooth layup for her first points.

Howard drilled her first triple to open her scoring tally.

The Dream exploded on a 15-4 run midway through the quarter.

Paopao and Howard caught fire-Howard hit four threes in the period, including her historic 300th career triple.

Gray shot a perfect 100% from deep in the quarter.

Atlanta hit 8 threes in the second frame alone and posted a season-high 29 second-quarter points.

The Dream took a 45-34 lead into halftime.

Q3

Howard opened the half with a shifty layup, followed by Canada's first bucket of the night.

Gray added three points at the line to maintain a double-digit cushion.

Jones stepped out and knocked down a rare three-pointer.

Paopao hit her second triple, helping build a nearly 30-point advantage.

Atlanta held Washington to just 10 points in the third quarter while continuing their barrage from deep-reaching 14 total made threes.

The Dream entered the fourth up 68-44.

Q4

Gray hit her career-high 32 points with a layup off a Jordin Canada assist.

Hillmon completed her double-double and season-high in rebounds.

Paopao hit back-to-back threes to set new career marks in both threes made (4) and points (16).

The Dream closed the game on a 15-6 run, capping off a complete performance.

Rookie Taylor Thierry knocked down her first career points-a corner three that made it 18 total threes for Atlanta.

Atlanta outscored Washington 21-14 in the final frame, sealing a historic night.







