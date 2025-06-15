Preview: Sky Wrap up Road Trip against Sun

June 15, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







Chicago wraps up its three-game road trip on Sunday, June 15 when the Sky play the Connecticut Sun at 11 a.m. CT. This marks the first meeting between the two teams this season, as the Sky (2-7) are still hunting for their first Commissioner's Cup win.

For the Sun (2-7), this will be their first game in a week, coming off of a 67-104 loss against Washington on June 8. Tina Charles led the Sun with 17 points and nine rebounds in that game.

The Sky will have to contain the Sun's leading scorer in Marina Mabrey, who previously played for Chicago in the 2023 season. Mabrey averages 17.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.

The Sun give up an average of 38.9 points in the paint to their opponents, which the Sky can use to their advantage on Sunday. Chicago scores 48.7% of their points in the paint, the most in the league. Chicago's paint presence could also limit Connecticut's offense to one-and-done opportunities as the Sun only average 8.7 second-chance points.

As for the Sky, Chicago is coming off a 70-88 loss on Friday night against the Dream. The two teams battled back-and-forth, until Atlanta pulled away in the fourth quarter. Kamilla Cardoso scored 15 points and had nine rebounds to lead the Sky.

Angel Reese and Ariel Atkins both recorded 12 points in that game, while Rachel Banham came off the bench to add nine. Reese also notched nine rebounds and Atkins had five assists.

Last season the Sun got the series sweep over the Sky. Connecticut has the slight all-time edge over Chicago, leading the overall series 37-32. This season's matchups between the two teams should be competitive as both teams are still looking to find their rhythm early in the season.

What to watch for the Sky: Finding their rhythm and being consistent.

Head coach Tyler Marsh has experimented with the starting lineup in recent games, but the lineup of Atkins, Cardoso, Reese, Kia Nurse and Rebecca Allen against the Dream looked strong, despite the score. The duo of Banham and Elizabeth Williams provide strong veteran depth off the bench.

The Sky's 70 points against the Dream were the most points scored since Chicago's last win on May 31. Cardoso and Reese both scored in double figures last game, a good sign moving forward for the Sky who will be looking for their third win of the season.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.