Golden State Valkyries' Temi Fágbénlé to Compete in FIBA EuroBasket 2025

June 15, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries announced today that center Temi Fágbénlé will be temporarily away from the Valkyries while she competes with the Great Britain National Team in the upcoming FIBA EuroBasket 2025, with the winner of the tournament qualifying for the 2026 FIBA Women's World Cup. All EuroBasket games will be live-streamed on the FIBA's official YouTube channel.

EuroBasket 2025 group play games will be held across four countries: Czech Republic, Germany, Italy, and Greece, from June 18-22, with teams advancing to the knockout stage from June 24-29. The tournament features Europe's top 16 women's basketball teams competing for the continental title, with the top finisher earning an automatic qualification for the 2026 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup. The teams who finish second through fifth will advance to additional 2026 FIBA Women's World Cup qualifying tournaments.

Fágbénlé and Great Britain will compete in Group D, and begin the tournament versus Spain on Thursday, June 19 at 8:15 a.m. PT in Hamburg, Germany. The center started all 10 games for Golden State this season, posting 10.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game while shooting 54.3 percent from the floor, which is the fifth best mark in the WNBA. Fágbénlé is expected to re-join the Valkyries at the conclusion of Great Britain's participation in the tournament.

