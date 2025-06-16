Aces Travel to Minnesota for First 2025 Meeting with Lynx

June 16, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

MINNEAPOLIS - The Las Vegas Aces (5-5) will travel to Minnesota for a Tuesday evening matchup against the Lynx (9-1) at Target Center. The game, which tips at 5 p.m. PT, will be broadcast on Vegas 34.

Tuesday's game will again be played without 3x WNBA M'VP A'ja Wilson, who suffered a head injury during the game against Los Angeles on June 11 and went into concussion protocol on June 13.

With Wilson out for the third game in a row, the Aces will be without their leader in almost every statistical category including points (20.9 ppg), rebounds (9.6 rpg), assists (4 apg) and blocks (2.6 bpg). S he is the only player in league history (through June 16) to average 20+ points, 9+ rebounds, 4+ assists, 2+ steals and 2+ blocks per game in a season.

Keeping the pace for the Aces are fellow Olympians Jackie Young, Chelsea Gray and Jewell Loyd, who have all averaged over 16+ points the past two games in Wilson's absence. In Friday's loss against Phoenix, each player in the trio scored at least 15 points, with Gray leading the team with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

After starting out the season in a shooting slump, Loyd has shot over 50% from the field (54.2%), going 13-24 and averaging 19.2 points over the past two games.

Las Vegas continues to struggle to take care of the ball on the offensive end, resulting in 22 team turnovers that led to 22 Phoenix points on Sunday. The team is currently 4th in the least amount of turnovers, compared to 2024 where Las Vegas was first in fewest turnovers. The Aces are also still last in the league in assists per game (15.9 apg), compared to 2024 where they finished 5 th in assists (20.5 apg).

The 2024 WNBA Defensive Player of the Year Napheesa Collier has had an impressive start to the 2025 season so far, leading the league in scoring with 26.1 points per game, tied for 2 nd in steals (2.0 spg) and 5 th in blocks (1.6 bpg). She is the only player in the WNBA this season to record multiple 30+ point games, which she has done three times in 2025, most recently in Minnesota's last game against Los Angeles with 32 points.

The Lynx have returned most of their 2024 Finals team, including Kayla McBride, Alanna Smith, Courtney Williams and Bridget Carleton. Minnesota's quartet of Collier, McBride, Smith and Williams make up 74.6% of the Lynx's scoring output in 2025, with each player averaging double-digit scoring.

Las Vegas is 35-60 all-time against Minnesota and 12-36 on the road. The Lynx held a 3-1 advantage over the Aces during the 2024 season.

