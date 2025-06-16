Connecticut Sun to Host Community Events Leading up to 2025 Boston Game

Uncasville, CT - The Connecticut Sun is hosting community events in Boston leading up to the team's return to TD Garden to host the Indiana Fever on Tuesday, July 15. Two events will take place on Sunday, July 13 with the culmination of events taking place the day of the matchup.

The first event will be the second annual Youth Sports Festival for kids ages 8-14. The festival will take place on Sunday, July 13 from 1:00-4:00 PM ET at the Reggie Lewis Center (1350 Tremont St. Boston, MA 02120). Admission is free with participation in the Sun Academy's Power Hours coming at an additional cost. To sign up for the festival, click here.

Following the Youth Sports Festival, the Sun will host a watch party from 5:00-8:00 PM ET at Causeway (65 Causeway Street, Boston, MA 02114). Fans can join Sun front office staff to watch the Connecticut Sun take on the Los Angeles Sparks at 6:00 PM ET, fans will be able to watch the game, participate in a free halftime buffet and interact with activations from TOGETHXR and Watch With Us Boston.

The final event leading to the 2025 Boston Game is a Block Party produced by Signature Designs and The SoFenomenal Agency group on Tuesday, July 15 from 3:00-7:00 PM ET. The block party will take place on Canal Street and include DJs, community awards, a merchandise pop-up shop and more. Fans are welcome to enjoy the block party prior to the Sun's matchup against the Indiana Fever at TD Garden at 8:00 PM ET.

During the 2024 season, the Connecticut Sun made WNBA history playing the first-ever WNBA regular season contest in Boston, Massachusetts. Connecticut defeated the Los Angeles Sparks 69-61 in a historic sell-out at TD Garden. The attendance of 19,156 is the highest in franchise history.

"We're thrilled to bring these community events back for our Boston game for a second year in a row. The energy and support we felt last season were unforgettable, and we're excited to build on that momentum with even more opportunities to connect with fans from the full extent of our New England market. From the Youth Sports Festival to the Block Party, these events are all about celebrating the game of basketball, celebrating access and representation, and the incredible community that surrounds us." - Jen Rizzotti, Connecticut Sun president

Connecticut Sun Boston Game Events and Activations Overview

Youth Sports Festival

Location: Reggie Lewis Center (1350 Tremont St, Boston, MA 02120)

Date: July 13, 2025

Time: 1:00-4:00PM ET

Registration: Youth Sports Festival Registration - Admission to the Youth Sports Festival is FREE, with the exception of Sun Academy Power Hours

Activities include:

Sun Academy Power Hour - Session I: 1:15-2:15 PM

Sun Academy Power Hour - Session II: 2:30-3:30 PM

Activations from:

Boston Legacy (NWSL)

Shooting Touch

Boston Fleet

Inner City Weightlifting

TD Bank

Snipes

Mass Guard

Holo Footwear

Connecticut Sun Watch Party vs Los Angeles Sparks

Location: Causeway (Level 2 - 65 Causeway St. Boston, MA 02114)

Date: July 13, 2025

Time: 5:00-8:00PM ET (6:00 PM Tip)

What to Expect:

Free halftime buffet

Representatives from TOGETHXR and Watch With Us Boston

Sun Block Party

Location: Canal Street, Boston, MA 02114

Date: July 15, 2025

Time: 3:00-7:00PM ET

What to expect:

Live music entertainment

Community Awards

A Connecticut Sun merchandise pop-up shop

Sampling from SmartWater and Gold Peak Tea

Food and drink specials at local restaurants

Fun "pre-game" environment for all ages!

Boston Game

Location: TD Garden (100 Legends Way, Boston, MA 02114)

Date: July 15, 2025

Time: 8:00PM ET

