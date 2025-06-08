Connecticut Drops Road Contest to Washington, 104-67

June 8, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Washington, D.C. - Today, the Connecticut Sun (2-7) fell to the Washington Mystics (4-6), 104-67, on the road in Washington D.C.. With the loss, the Sun also falls to 1-2 in Commissioner's Cup action, while the Mystics move to 1-2.

Tina Charles finished with 17 points, nine rebounds, one assists and one steal to lead all Connecticut scorers in the game. She has finished in double-digits in eight of the Sun's nine contest this season, leading the team in scoring in five games.

Jacy Sheldon notched a season-high 15 points in 23 minutes played off the bench in the effort. She finished 6/8 from the floor and went 3/5 from beyond the three-point line. She also added one rebound, one assist, one steal and one block in the game.

Marina Mabrey finished three rebounds, and two assists shy of a triple-double in today's contest. She tallied 15 points, seven rebounds and a season-high eight assists in 30 minutes played. Mabrey fouled out of the game, marking the third time in her career finishing a game with six fouls.

The Mystics began the game on a 10-4 run to force the Sun into a timeout with 6:14 to play in the first quarter. Washington began the game shooting 4/4 (100%) from the field, while Connecticut went 2/5 (40%) in the opening four minutes. The Mystics didn't miss a field goal until the 3:09 mark, starting the game 8/8. Washington outscored Connecticut, 18-17, the rest of the quarter to take a seven-point lead into the second, 28-21. Tina Charles led the Sun with nine points and two rebounds, while Marina Mabrey added six points and five assists through ten minutes of action.

Connecticut let up a 9-2 Washington run to open the second quarter, forcing them into a timeout with 8:05 to play in the first half, 37-23. The Sun turned the ball over three times in the first two minutes of the second half, resulting in four of the Mystics nine points on that run. Five straight points from Marina Mabrey cut the deficit to nine, 37-28, but the Mystics outscored the Sun, 13-8, the rest of the way to take a 50-36 lead into the locker room at the break. Marina Mabrey led all halftime scorers with 13 points, four rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block.

A 12-4 start to the second half by the Mystics forced the Sun into a timeout with 6:19 to play in the quarter, as they trailed 62-40. Washington outscored Connecticut, 28-17, in the ten minutes coming out of the locker room to take a 25-point lead, 78-53, into the fourth. Jacy Sheldon scored nine of her 15 points in the third to lead the Sun in scoring in that frame. She went 3/4 from beyond the three-point arc in the third quarter.

Connecticut began the fourth on a 6-2 spurt to cut into the lead, 80-59, with 7:31 to play in the game. Sheldon, Mabrey and Charles each had a bucket during the opening stretch of the quarter. The Mystics went on to respond to the quick run, winning the fourth quarter, 26-14. Charles and Sheldon each had four points in the closing quarter to pace the Sun.

The Sun shot 39.4% (26/66), while the Mystics shot 57.1% (36/63) from the field in the game. Washington's shooting percentage marks the second time a Sun opponent has shot above 57% in game this season. Connecticut has only allowed a 57%+ shooting percentage in a regular season game 11 other times in franchise history.

Brittney Sykes led the Mystics with 28 points, three rebounds and a team-high six assists. Four other Washington players scored in double-digits- Shakira Austin (14), Aaliyah Edwards (13), Kiki Iriafen (12) and Sonia Citron (11).

Notes:

Tonight's loss marks the Sun's first loss on the road in Washington since June 19, 2022. The Sun entered the game winning the last four meetings in DC.

The Mystics tallied 56 points in the paint, the most the Sun have given up to any opponent this season.

Haley Peters made her first career start in the WNBA in today's game, stepping into the lineup for the injured Olivia Nelson-Ododa.

Jaelyn Brown tallied her first points in a Sun uniform in today's game. She finished with eight points and two rebounds.

After committing 15 fouls in the entire game against Atlanta on Friday night, the Sun committed 15 first-half fouls today against the Mystics and a season-high 29 in the game.

The last time the Sun committed at least 29 fouls in a regular season game was June 22, 2018, against Atlanta.

Today marked the Sun's third Commissioner's Cup game of the 2025 season. With the loss, $1,000 will be donated to the ACLU of Connecticut, the Sun's 2025 Commissioner's Cup beneficiary. A total of $4,000 has been donated thus far through three Cup games this season.

Team Score Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 PTS REB AST

CON 67 21 15 17 14 Charles- 17 Charles- 9 Mabrey- 8

WAS 104 28 22 28 26 Sykes- 28 Engstler- 9 Sykes- 6

NEXT GAME: The Connecticut Sun face off against the Chicago Sky for the first time in 2025 on Sunday, June 15 at 12:00 PM ET at Mohegan Sun Arena.







