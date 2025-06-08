Golden State Valkyries' Cecilia Zandalasini to Play in FIBA EuroBasket 2025

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries announced today that Cecilia Zandalasini will be temporarily away from the Valkyries while she represents Italy in the upcoming FIBA EuroBasket 2025, with the winner of the tournament qualifying for the 2026 FIBA Women's World Cup. All games will be live-streamed on the FIBA's official YouTube channel.

EuroBasket 2025 group play games will be held across four countries: Czech Republic, Germany, Italy, and Greece, from June 18-22, with teams advancing to the knockout stage from June 24-29. The tournament features Europe's top 16 women's basketball teams competing for the continental title, with the top finisher earning an automatic qualification for the 2026 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup. The teams who finish second through fifth will advance to additional 2026 FIBA Women's World Cup qualifying tournaments.

Zandalasini and the Italian National Team will compete in Group B, with their first game scheduled on June 18 vs. Serbia at Noon PT in Bologna, Italy.

Zandalasini has played for the Italian National Team for over a decade and brings extensive WNBA experience to the EuroBasket competition. She has appeared in four games, including two starts, for Golden State this season, averaging 10.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 23.0 minutes per game. Zandalasini is expected to re-join the Valkyries at the conclusion of Italy's participation in the tournament.







