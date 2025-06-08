Golden State Valkyries Sign Forward Laeticia Amihere

June 8, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries announced today the signing of forward Laeticia Amihere, who is set to join the team for it's upcoming game against the Los Angeles Sparks at 7:00 p.m. on June 9 at Crypto.com Arena. Amihere will wear #3 for the Valkyries.

Amihere was a participant in Golden State's training camp, averaging 17.4 minutes, 12.5 points and 1.5 rebounds per game on 60.0 percent (9-15) shooting in the team's two preseason games this season. The forward began her WNBA career with Atlanta and played for two seasons with the Dream, appearing in 37 career games.

