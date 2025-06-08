Lynx Withstand Wings Comeback Attempt

June 8, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, Texas - The Dallas Wings narrowed a 17-point deficit down to one entering the fourth quarter but couldn't complete the comeback as the visiting Minnesota Lynx scored an 81-65 victory Sunday afternoon at College Park Center. Arike Ogunbowale had a Wings-high 26 points while Maddy Siegrist notched her first career double-double with a season-high15 points and a game-high 11 rebounds. Minnesota remained unbeaten on the year (9-0) while Dallas fell to 1-9 on the season.

After falling behind by 10 at the end of the first quarter, Dallas outscored Minnesota 42-33 over the second and third frames, holding the Lynx to a season-low 11 points in the third quarter. Minnesota entered the fourth with a one-point lead, 57-56, but Dallas was held scoreless until nearly four minutes into the frame. Napheesa Collier and Natisha Hiedeman each scored seven points for the Lynx in the fourth to put the game out of reach for Dallas.

Game Leaders Points Rebounds Assists

Minnesota Collier (28) Collier (10) Williams (8)

Dallas Ogunbowale (26) Siegrist (11) Ogunbowale (6)

First Quarter: Dallas 14, Minnesota 24

The Dallas Wings featured a starting lineup of Arike Ogunbowale, Kaila Charles, DiJonai Carrington, Myisha Hines-Allen and Luisa Geiselsöder for the first time, marking Geiselsöder's first career start. The Wings remained without starting point guard Paige Bueckers (missed four games) and key reserve Ty Harris (missed five games).

Both teams started off cold from the field, with neither making a field goal for more than two minutes. Tied 5-5, Minnesota went on an 8-0 run, forcing a Dallas timeout. JJ Quinerly struck out of the timeout to close within six, 13-7, when Minnesota went on a 6-0 spurt before closing the quarter with a 24-14 advantage. Minnesota's Kayla McBride had 10 points in the first to lead all scorers, while Quinerly led Dallas with four.

Second Quarter: Dallas 25, Minnesota 22

Arike Ogunbowale led Dallas on a 5-1 run to open the quarter and close within six, 25-19, with 8:53 remaining in the half. Minnesota responded with a 7-0 run to take a 13-point lead before the advantage grew to 17, 44-27, with 3:47 left in the half. The Wings countered with a 10-0 run to trim the deficit to seven, 44-37, with just over a minute left. Ogunbowale had six of the 10 points during that stretch off a pair of three-pointers as she finished the half with a game-high 20 points, matching her career best for three-pointers in a half with six. Ogunbowale's 17 points in the second quarter were the most she has scored in a single quarter this season and two shy of her career best.

Third Quarter: Dallas 17, Minnesota 11

Both teams were kept off the scoreboard for the first 94 seconds of the second half before a defensive three-seconds call allowed Minnesota to sink a free-throw at the 8:26 mark. Both squads committed shot clock violations on their next possessions, with Minnesota striking next to grow its lead back to double-figures, 49-39, with seven minutes left in the quarter. Collier bumped the lead to 14, 53-49, with a three-footer before the Wings roared back.

Dallas closed the quarter on a 17-4 run to make it a one-point game after three, with Siegrist scoring eight of her 15 during that stretch. Minnesota was limited to just 3-12 shooting while Dallas went a flawless 10-for-10 from the free-throw line in the third.

Fourth Quarter: Dallas 9, Minnesota 24

After holding Minnesota to its lowest scoring quarter of the season in the third, the Lynx did the same to the Wings as Dallas was held to a season-low nine points in the fourth. Siegrist had more than half of the Wings points in the frame, adding five more to her tally.

Dallas was kept off the scoreboard until the 6:03 mark when Ogunbowale made one of two free-throws, while the Wings were held without a field goal until 4:39 remaining when Siegrist sank a bucket to make it a seven-point game, 66-59. McBride drained a three just 11 seconds later to put Minnesota up double figures, an advantage they held on to for most of the final 4:28. The Wings were limited to 3-18 shooting, 1-10 from three, over the final 10 minutes as Minnesota sank 10-16 from the field and 4-7 from deep to pull away.

For the game, Dallas shot a season-low 29.2-percent from the field but drained at least eight threes (8-24) for the fourth time this season. The Wings outshot the Lynx from the free-throw line both in attempts and percentage (19-23 vs. 10-14). Minnesota shot 43.3-percent overall and 13-31 (41.9%) from three. Dallas matched its season high for turnovers with 17, which Minnesota turned into 24 points. The Wings won the rebounding battle for the sixth time this season, 41-37.

Dallas returns to the road for its next two games, starting Wednesday at the Phoenix Mercury. Tipoff at PHX Arena is slated for 9 p.m. CT, with the game airing locally in the Dallas-Forth Worth arena on KFAA29.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.