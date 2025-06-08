Golden State Valkyries Waive Kyara Linskens
June 8, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries News Release
OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries have waived center Kyara Linskens, the team announced today.
Linskens was signed by the Valkyries in February 2025. She appeared in three games for Golden State, where she averaged 1.0 points, 1.5 rebounds and 6.7 minutes per game.
