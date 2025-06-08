Postgame Notes: Min vs Dal (6.8.25)

June 8, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

MINNESOTA LYNX (9-0) 81, DALLAS WINGS (1-9) 65

GAME #9 | COMMISSIONER'S CUP GAME #3

COLLEGE PARK CENTER - SUNDAY, JUNE 8, 2025

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Points Rebounds Assists

Lynx 24 22 11 24 81 Napheesa Collier (28) Napheesa Collier (10) Courtney Williams (8)

Wings 14 25 17 9 65 Arike Ogunbowale (26) Maddy Siegrist (11) Arike Ogunbowale (6)

First Quarter

Alanna Smith opened play for the Lynx with a basket at 7:50 off a pass from Bridget Carleton

Courtney Williams recorded the 16,000th assist for the Lynx as a franchise at 7:22, with a pass outside the arc to Kayla McBride. McBride posted 10 points (3-5 3PM, 1-1 FT), a rebound and a steal throughout the first quarter

Minnesota went on a 14-2 run halfway through the first quarter, beginning with back-to-back threes from Carleton and McBride, allowing the Lynx a 19-7 advantage. Carleton's basket at 5:46 gave her sole possession of 5th place in the Lynx record books for made three-pointers (surpassing Wiggins, 207)

Maria Kliundikova recorded her first points as a Lynx with a free throw at 00:04, extending Minnesota's lead to 24-14

Williams scored or assisted on 13 points for the Lynx in the first quarter

Second Quarter

Kayla McBride went 5-7 from beyond the arc in the first half, tying her career-high for made three-point field goals in a half (5)

Minnesota forced 9 turnovers in the first half, converting 18 points off Dallas

Napheesa Collier (5-12 FG, 2-4 3PM, 2-2 FT) and McBride (5-7 3PM, 1-1 FT) combined for 30 of Minnesota's 46 points in the first half

The Lynx committed just a single turnover and finished the half with 14 assists. Williams led the team with 6 assists throughout the first half

Third Quarter

The Lynx first basket of the third quarter didn't come until 7:26 with a floater from Natisha Hiedeman off a Bridget Carleton assist

Minnesota held Dallas scoreless in the third quarter until the 5:23 mark, forcing 5 turnovers in that span

The Wings went on a 9-0 run late in the quarter to chip away at the Lynx 53-88 lead

Minnesota scored a season-low 11 points in the third quarter, shooting 3-12 (25%) from the field

Despite only making 3 field goals, Dallas outscored Minnesota 17-11 in the third quarter finishing 10-10 from the free-throw line

Fourth Quarter

Napheesa Collier recorded her and 1,000th career defensive rebound, and eighth of the night at 2:30 in the fourth quarter

Minnesota finished the second half with a season-high 8 blocks, with Collier leading the way with 3 and Alanna Smith adding 2

Assisting on a Bridget Carleton layup, Smith tied her season high for assists in a game (6)

The Lynx kept the Wings to just 9 points in the quarter. Dallas shot 16.7% (3-18) from the field and 10% (1-10) from three, while Minnesota posted a 62.5% (10-16) success rate from the field and 57.1% (4-7) from three throughout the fourth quarter

Team Notes

Napheesa Collier recorded her 51st career double-double and her 5th straight this season, which places her tied for 3rd in the Lynx record books for most consecutive double-double (5). Collier tallied 28 points (10-19 FG, 3-6 3PM, 5-5 FT), 10 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals and 3 blocks against the Wings

Kayla McBride recorded 21 points (6-10 3PM, 3-3 FT), 3 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals, making tonight's game her 62nd consecutive game with a made three, the third-longest streak in WNBA history for consecutive games with a made three

Naphessa Collier (28) and Kayla McBride (21) combined to score 49 of 81 Lynx points in the game

Today's game marked the 7th time in franchise history Minnesota posted 10+ BLK and 10+ STL, and the 4th time doing so in regulation. The Lynx tallied 11 blocks and 12 steals in the game

Minnesota recorded a season-high 13 three-pointers in the contest, shooting 41.9% (13-31) from beyond the arc

The Lynx held the Wings to 29.2% (19-65) from the field throughout the game, making it the 17th time in franchise history Minnesota has held an opponent to below 30% from the field

Up Next

The Lynx will travel to Seattle to take on the Storm on Wednesday, June 11 at 9:00 p.m. CT.







