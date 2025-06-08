Postgame Notes: Min vs Dal (6.8.25)
June 8, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx News Release
MINNESOTA LYNX (9-0) 81, DALLAS WINGS (1-9) 65
GAME #9 | COMMISSIONER'S CUP GAME #3
COLLEGE PARK CENTER - SUNDAY, JUNE 8, 2025
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Points Rebounds Assists
Lynx 24 22 11 24 81 Napheesa Collier (28) Napheesa Collier (10) Courtney Williams (8)
Wings 14 25 17 9 65 Arike Ogunbowale (26) Maddy Siegrist (11) Arike Ogunbowale (6)
First Quarter
Alanna Smith opened play for the Lynx with a basket at 7:50 off a pass from Bridget Carleton
Courtney Williams recorded the 16,000th assist for the Lynx as a franchise at 7:22, with a pass outside the arc to Kayla McBride. McBride posted 10 points (3-5 3PM, 1-1 FT), a rebound and a steal throughout the first quarter
Minnesota went on a 14-2 run halfway through the first quarter, beginning with back-to-back threes from Carleton and McBride, allowing the Lynx a 19-7 advantage. Carleton's basket at 5:46 gave her sole possession of 5th place in the Lynx record books for made three-pointers (surpassing Wiggins, 207)
Maria Kliundikova recorded her first points as a Lynx with a free throw at 00:04, extending Minnesota's lead to 24-14
Williams scored or assisted on 13 points for the Lynx in the first quarter
Second Quarter
Kayla McBride went 5-7 from beyond the arc in the first half, tying her career-high for made three-point field goals in a half (5)
Minnesota forced 9 turnovers in the first half, converting 18 points off Dallas
Napheesa Collier (5-12 FG, 2-4 3PM, 2-2 FT) and McBride (5-7 3PM, 1-1 FT) combined for 30 of Minnesota's 46 points in the first half
The Lynx committed just a single turnover and finished the half with 14 assists. Williams led the team with 6 assists throughout the first half
Third Quarter
The Lynx first basket of the third quarter didn't come until 7:26 with a floater from Natisha Hiedeman off a Bridget Carleton assist
Minnesota held Dallas scoreless in the third quarter until the 5:23 mark, forcing 5 turnovers in that span
The Wings went on a 9-0 run late in the quarter to chip away at the Lynx 53-88 lead
Minnesota scored a season-low 11 points in the third quarter, shooting 3-12 (25%) from the field
Despite only making 3 field goals, Dallas outscored Minnesota 17-11 in the third quarter finishing 10-10 from the free-throw line
Fourth Quarter
Napheesa Collier recorded her and 1,000th career defensive rebound, and eighth of the night at 2:30 in the fourth quarter
Minnesota finished the second half with a season-high 8 blocks, with Collier leading the way with 3 and Alanna Smith adding 2
Assisting on a Bridget Carleton layup, Smith tied her season high for assists in a game (6)
The Lynx kept the Wings to just 9 points in the quarter. Dallas shot 16.7% (3-18) from the field and 10% (1-10) from three, while Minnesota posted a 62.5% (10-16) success rate from the field and 57.1% (4-7) from three throughout the fourth quarter
Team Notes
Napheesa Collier recorded her 51st career double-double and her 5th straight this season, which places her tied for 3rd in the Lynx record books for most consecutive double-double (5). Collier tallied 28 points (10-19 FG, 3-6 3PM, 5-5 FT), 10 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals and 3 blocks against the Wings
Kayla McBride recorded 21 points (6-10 3PM, 3-3 FT), 3 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals, making tonight's game her 62nd consecutive game with a made three, the third-longest streak in WNBA history for consecutive games with a made three
Naphessa Collier (28) and Kayla McBride (21) combined to score 49 of 81 Lynx points in the game
Today's game marked the 7th time in franchise history Minnesota posted 10+ BLK and 10+ STL, and the 4th time doing so in regulation. The Lynx tallied 11 blocks and 12 steals in the game
Minnesota recorded a season-high 13 three-pointers in the contest, shooting 41.9% (13-31) from beyond the arc
The Lynx held the Wings to 29.2% (19-65) from the field throughout the game, making it the 17th time in franchise history Minnesota has held an opponent to below 30% from the field
Up Next
The Lynx will travel to Seattle to take on the Storm on Wednesday, June 11 at 9:00 p.m. CT.
