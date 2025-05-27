Postgame Notes: Min vs Sea (5.27.25)
May 27, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx News Release
MINNESOTA LYNX (5-0) 82, SEATTLE STORM (3-2) 77
GAME #5
TARGET CENTER - TUESDAY, MAY 27, 2025
GAME BOOK
CHERYL REEVE, COURTNEY WILLIAMS, KAYLA MCBRIDE, ALANNA SMITH PRESS CONFERENCE
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Points Rebounds Assists
Lynx 26 13 15 28 82 Courtney Williams (23) Napheesa Collier (10) Napheesa Collier (5)
Storm 11 18 22 26 77 Gabby Williams (20) Ezi Magbegor (10) Gabby Williams (6)
First Quarter
Kayla McBride scored her first points of the season with a triple, helping the team, to a 9-0 run to open the game
Napheesa Collier's 5 steals in the first quarter allowed her to move into third all-time in the Lynx record books for steals, surpassing Sylvia Fowles (281). Collier's 5 steals in the first quarter is a career high for steals in a single quarter and ties the high for most steals in any quarter by any WNBA player
Although the Seattle leads the league in fast break points; Minnesota outscored the Storm 11-0 on fast break opportunities throughout the first quarter
The Lynx kept the Strom to just a 31.3% success rate from the field and 25.0% from three, while going 57.9% from the field and 50.0% from beyond the arc
Second Quarter
The Lynx were scoreless for more than the first two minutes of play until a pair of free-throws from Natisha Hiedeman pushed Minnesota's lead to 28-16
Seattle went on an 8-0 run in the middle of the second quarter, but an Alanna Smith triple would halt momentum for the Storm. Smith led scoring for the first half, posting 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3PM), with 5 boards, an assist and a steal
Minnesota finished the first half outscoring Seattle 21-1 off fast break opportunities and 18-14 in the paint
Smith recorded first-half season highs in points (11) and rebounds (5)
Third Quarter
The Lynx starters accounted for 13 of the team's 15 points in the third quarter, evenly spreading the offensive effort
Seattle was down 37-48 at the 4:59 mark before going on a 10-0 run to cut the lead to 47-48 at the 2:31 mark
The Lynx went cold from beyond the arc in the third shooting 1-7, while the Storm went 0-3 from three in the third quarter
Fourth Quarter
Courtney Williams and Alanna Smith hit back-to-back three-pointers, giving Minnesota a 70-64 lead
Williams scored or assisted on 14 of Minnesota's 28 fourth quarter points and had a season-high 9 fourth quarter points
Minnesota shot 58.8% from the field and 100% from three in the fourth quarter, outscoring Seattle 28-26
The Lynx went 6-6 on free throws to secure the game in the final 30 seconds
Team Notes
In her season debut with the Lynx, Kayla McBride posted 15 points (4-8 FG, 2-3 3PM, 4-4 FT), 3 assists and 2 steals
McBride's 4 made free throws in the fourth quarter, secured and surpassed 400 career made free throws in a Lynx jersey
Courtney Williams led scoring for the game with 23 points (4-8 FG, 1-1 3PM, 2-2 FT), 5 rebounds, 4 assists, a steal and a block
Napheesa Collier recorded her 48th career double-double tonight, finishing with 16 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists, 5 steals and 2 blocks
Collier's 5 steals in the first quarter is a career high for steals in a single quarter and ties the high for most steals in any quarter by any WNBA player
Collier is the 11th player in WNBA history and first Lynx player to collect 15+ points, 10+ rebounds, 5+ assists and 5+ steals in a game
As a team, the Lynx surpassed 25,000 field goals made in franchise history when McBride hit a three-pointer at 6:49 mark in the first quarter
Minnesota shot a season-high 91.7 percent from the free throw line (11-12)
Up Next
The Lynx will begin a two-game road trip first traveling to Phoenix to play the Mercury on Friday, June 1, then opening Commissioner's Cup play against the Valkyries on Sunday, June 3.
