Kayla Thornton Receives Championship Ring, Valkyries Fall to Defending Champion Liberty

May 27, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Kayla Thornton scored 13 points and grabbed six rebounds on her ring night as the Golden State Valkyries fell to the defending champion Liberty 95-67 in New York on Tuesday. The Valkyries were outscored by 29 points in the bookend quarters of the game, falling behind by 17 points after the first quarter and losing the fourth quarter by 12 points. Golden State shot just 33.9 percent from the field, while the Liberty shot 50.0 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from deep. Star forward Breanna Stewart scored a game-high 24 points for the Liberty on 10-for-14 shooting, while 2024 Finals MVP Jonquel Jones tallied a 13-point 10-rebound double-double.

FALLING BEHIND EARLY

The Valkyries were the second-best defense in the league over their first three games (93.1 DEFRTG) but they met their match on Tuesday, facing the league's best offensive unit in New York (112.4 OFFRTG). The Liberty also ranked top-five in defensive rating over their 3-0 start and they showcased their prowess on that end, holding Golden State to just 10 points on 3-for-17 shooting in the first quarter. The Valkyries started 1-for-7 from the field, quickly finding themselves in a 15-2 hole - their lone bucket over that stretch came from former Liberty forward Kayla Thornton. Golden State ended the first quarter with a 17-point deficit but were much more competitive in the second quarter, only losing that frame 21-19. The Valkyries hit just three 3-pointers in the first half while sharpshooting Liberty guard Marine Johannes hit four 3-pointers in the second quarter alone.

THORNTON RECEIVES CHAMPIONSHIP RING

Valkyries forward Kayla Thornton was a member of the Liberty's 2024 championship team and she received her championship ring before Tuesday's game. Thornton celebrated her special moment with her former teammates, who embraced her at half court, giving her flowers along with her ring. Thornton has already made her mark in Valkyries' franchise history, scoring their first official basket and recording their first double-double. Valkyries General Manager Ohemaa Nyanin drafted her in the expansion draft, knowing her very well as the Liberty's former assistant General Manager. Nyanin also received her championship ring and flowers for her contributions.

BURTON IN DOUBLE FIGURES AGAIN

Veronica Burton recorded his third straight game in double figures with 13 points on Tuesday. Burton's streak started with a career-high 22-point outing in the Valkyries' first win in franchise history and she scored 12 points in a win over the Los Angeles Sparks on May 23. Burton has eight career games scoring in double figures, three of which have come with the Valkyries.

SHE DOESN'T MISS

Temi Fágbénlé shot a perfect 5-for-5 from the field, finishing with 11 points, three rebounds and four assists in 31 minutes of action. Fágbénlé has been a fixture in the Valkyries' starting frontcourt and is averaging 10.0 points per game.

MARTIN REACHES 100 CAREER POINTS

With her second fourth-quarter 3-pointer, Kate Martin reached 100 career points on Tuesday. Simultaneously, Martin recorded her first double-digit scoring game as a Valkyrie.

UP NEXT

The Valkyries will remain in New York for a rematch with the defending champion Liberty on Thursday at 4 p.m. Bay Area fans can watch on KPIX, while Sacramento fans can tune in to KMAX.







