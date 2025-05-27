Connecticut Sun Announces First Ever Sun & Soul Fest

May 27, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Uncasville, CT - The Connecticut Sun is thrilled to invite fans and community members to its Sun & Soul Fest-a vibrant celebration of creativity, connection, and culture. This family-friendly event will take place on Saturday, June 14 from 3:00 to 7:00 PM EST at Hygienic (79 Bank Street in New London, CT).

Sun & Soul Fest kicks off a week of Juneteenth festivities and the Sun's celebration of Black Music History Month, preceding the organization's Voices of Victory Night presented by Walgreens, when the Sun take on the Phoenix Mercury on June 18 at 7:00 PM EST at Mohegan Sun Arena. For a $10 donation to the Connecticut Sun Foundation, attendees will enjoy an exciting afternoon featuring an inspiring art gallery showcasing local talent, a dynamic live music showcase, and opportunities for meaningful community building and connection. The event will be catered by Favorites Bistro, and all ages are welcome to attend.

"This event is about more than entertainment-it's about bringing people together and celebrating the creative spirit that makes our community so special," said Jen Rizzotti, Connecticut Sun President

Join us for an unforgettable afternoon that blends art, soul, and Sun family energy. Whether you're a die-hard Connecticut Sun fan or new to the scene, there's something for everyone at Sun & Soul Fest.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.