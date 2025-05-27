Fever to Take on Mystics on Wednesday in Baltimore

May 27, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Fever (2-2) hit the road to take on the Washington Mystics (2-3) on Wednesday night. Wednesday's game will be played at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore.

Indiana will be without All-Star guard Caitlin Clark on Wednesday, as the team announced on Monday that Clark will miss at least two weeks due to a left quadriceps strain. Clark currently ranks eight in the WNBA in scoring (19 points per game) and leads the league in assists (9.3 per contest).

But the Fever have plenty of talent to shoulder the offensive load while Clark is out. All-Star center Aliyah Boston ranks 11th in scoring (18.5 points per game) and fourth in rebounding (10.8) and is shooting 60.8 percent from the field. All-Star guard Kelsey Mitchell is 13th in scoring at 17.8 points per game.

This is also where Indiana's offseason moves to bring in proven veterans like Natasha Howard, DeWanna Bonner, Sophie Cunningham, and Sydney Colson should help the team withstand Clark's injury. All three players are likely to see an increased role as long as Clark is sidelined.

The Mystics won their first two games of the season, but have dropped their last three contests, going winless on a three-game West Coast road trip. Wednesday will be just Washington's second home game of the year.

Guard Brittney Sykes is having a breakout offensive season for the Mystics. Sykes is a four-time All-Defensive Team selection, but has had an impressive start to the year scoring the ball. Sykes is averaging 22.3 points over her first four games and currently ranks third in the WNBA in scoring. She also dishes out 5 assists per game.







