Statement from the Chicago Sky

May 27, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Sky Chief Executive Officer and President Adam Fox issued the following statement:

"We appreciate the quick action by the league and the Indiana Fever to take this matter seriously and to investigate. This process demonstrates the league's strong stance on stopping hate at all WNBA games and events, and we will continue to support those efforts."







