Sky Close out West Coast Trip against New-Look Mercury

May 27, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







The Sky are set to close out a two-game west coast road trip on Tuesday, May 27 against the Phoenix Mercury. After finishing under .500 last season and losing in the first round of the playoffs, the Mercury added Alyssa Thomas and Satou Sabally in the offseason, remaking their roster.

The moves have paid off for the Mercury in the early part of the season, with the team jumping out to a 3-1 record. Sabally leads the team in scoring with 19.8 points to go along with 7.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals while Thomas averages 16.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game.

Phoenix has also gotten contributions from a number of rookies. Monique Akoa-Makani starts at point guard and is averaging 10.0 points and 2.0 assists in her first four games. Sky rookie Maddy Westbeld's sister, Kathryn Westbeld, starts at center for the Mercury and is averaging 6.0 points and 4.0 rebounds for the team. Rookie Lexi Held averages 6.8 points.

Former Sky 2021 Finals MVP Kahleah Copper averaged 21.1 points last season for the Mercury but is out for this matchup due to injury.

What to watch for the Sky: Whether the team does the bulk of its work on the perimeter or in the paint

The Sky added several three-point threats in the offseason, taking _ attempts per game in their first two games. Last game against the Sparks, Chicago still attempted 20 threes, but their offensive success came mostly in the paint. The Sky outscored the Sparks 50-24 down low after shooting just 4 for 20 from deep.

The Mercury have held opponents to shoot just 27.3% from three, which ranks second in the league. They rank in the middle of the pack in two-pointers allowed, so it will be intriguing to see where the Sky find success given the low sample size for both teams.

Key milestone watch: Sky franchise legend Courtney Vandersloot is just eight made field goals and 23 points away from ranking first in franchise history in each of those respects. Vandersloot is averaging 3.7 made field goals and 9.7 points per game, so if one or both of these milestones aren't achieved in Tuesday's game, it remains likely they will in the near future.







