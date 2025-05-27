Sun Drops Home Contest to Wings, 109-87

May 27, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Uncasville, CT - Tonight, the Connecticut Sun (0-5) fell to the Dallas Wings (1-4), 109-87, at home at Mohegan Sun Arena. With the loss the Sun fall to 0-5 to begin the season, while the Wings pick up their first victory and move to 1-4 on the year.

Tina Charles finished with a season-high 27 points, along with six rebounds, three assists and one steal on the night. Marina Mabrey added 19 points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal in the game. She tallied a season-high four three-point field goals in 28 minutes of action.

The two teams traded baskets to open the contest, with the Sun taking a 17-15 lead into the first media timeout. Dallas outscored Connecticut, 8-7, to cut the Sun's advantage to one, 24-23, heading into the second. Tina Charles and Bria Hartley each had seven points in the opening ten minutes to pace the Sun. Connecticut notched four of their eight three-point field goals in the first quarter.

Dallas began the second quarter on a 16-3 run to take a 12-point lead, 39-27, and force Connecticut into a timeout with 6:05 to play in the first half. The Sun found themselves down 17, 48-31, with 3:34 to go in the second quarter but closed the half on an 11-8 spurt to cut the lead to 14, 56-42, heading into the locker room. The Wing's 33 second-quarter points mark the most the Sun have let up in a single-quarter this season.

The Sun trailed the Wings, 76-58, after Dallas outscored Connecticut 20-16 through the first five minutes of the second half. Both teams finished the third scoring 32 points apiece, with the Wings taking a 14-point lead into the fourth quarter. Tina Charles notched 14 of her 27 points in the ten minutes coming out of the locker room to lead the Sun in scoring. Marina Mabrey added 13 third-quarter points. The Sun's 32-point third quarter marks the team's highest point total in a quarter this season.

A quick 6-2 start to the fourth quarter by the Wings extended their lead back to 18 points, 94-76 and forced the Sun into a timeout with 7:52 to play in the game. Dallas went on to outscore Connecticut, 21-13, in the closing quarter to take the 109-87 win.

The Sun shot 45% (27/60) from the floor, while the Wings shot 56.1% (37/66) from the field on the night. The Wings outrebounded the Sun, 35-27, and won the assist battle, 26-20. Both teams grabbed 10 steals in the game.

Rookie Paige Bueckers led the Wings with 21 points, five rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block in the game. Arike Ogunbowale added 19 points, while former Sun guard-forward DiJonai Carrington notched 16 points for Dallas.

Notes:

The game's attendance hit 8,910 which marks the Sun's first sell-out of the 2025 season.

Jacy Sheldon grabbed a career-high four steals in the game. She also added six points and a team-high seven assists.

The Dallas Wings' 109 points mark a new season high for Sun opponents this season. The last time an opponent scored 100+ points against the Sun was the Las Vegas Aces on July 1, 2023.

Team Score Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 PTS REB AST

CON 87 24 18 32 13 Charles- 27 Charles- 6 Sheldon- 7

DAL 109 23 33 32 21 Bueckers- 21 Hines-Allen- 7 Bueckers- 7

NEXT GAME: The Connecticut Sun are back on the road to take on the Indiana Fever on Friday, May 30 at 7:30 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.







