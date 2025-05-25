Sun Drops Road Contest to Dream, 79-55

May 25, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta, GA - Today, the Connecticut Sun lost to the Eastern Conference foe Atlanta Dream, 79-55, on the road in Atlanta. With the loss, the Sun drop to 0-4 on the season, while the Dream move to 3-2.

Marina Mabrey led the Sun in the effort, notching her third career double-double with a team-high 12 points, 10 rebounds and four assists in the game. Today's outing also marks Mabrey's second career-game with 10+ rebounds. Tina Charles and Olivia Nelson-Ododa each added 11 points to round out the Sun's double-digit scorers.

The Sun opened up the contest on a 7-2 run, but the Dream responded on a 9-2 spurt of their own to take an 11-9 lead heading into the first timeout of the game. Atlanta finished the first outscoring Connecticut, 10-7, to take a 21-16 lead into the second. Marina Mabrey paced the Sun with six points, five rebounds and two assists through the first 10 minutes.

Connecticut began the second on a six-point spurt behind an and-one layup from Kariata Diaby and three-pointer from Bria Hartley to take a 22-21 lead. Atlanta responded on an 11-6 run to regain a four-point lead, 32-28, and force Connecticut into a timeout with 4:17 to play in the first half. Both teams notched five points to close the second, with Atlanta taking a 37-33 advantage into the locker room. Mabrey led Sun scorers with eight points, along with six rebounds, three assists and one block in the first half of action.

The Sun found themselves down 11 points, 55-44, with 3:54 to play in the third, after the Dream began the second half on an 18-11 run out of the locker room. Olivia Nelson-Ododa had five of Connecticut's 11 to begin the quarter. Atlanta closed the third outscoring Connecticut, 8-4, to take their largest lead of the contest, 63-48, into the fourth. The Sun missed their final eight field goals attempts of the third quarter. Nelson-Ododa scored nine of her 11 points in the third to lead Connecticut in scoring.

Atlanta led Connecticut by 16, 68-52, with 5:30 remaining in the game, after outscoring the Sun, 5-4, to begin the quarter. The Dream outscored the Sun, 11-3, the rest of the way to take the 79-55 win. Connecticut's seven points in the fourth quarter mark a new season-low for total team points scored in any quarter.

The Sun shot 31.3% (21-67) from the floor, while the Dream went 40.8% (29-71) from the field in today's game. Atlanta outrebounded Connecticut, 52-34. The Dream's 52 rebounds mark the third most rebounds by a Sun opponent in a regular season game in franchise history. The last time a Connecticut opponent grabbed 50+ rebounds in a regular season game was June 7, 2015.

Atlanta was led by Nia Coffey and Allisha Gray who each tallied 18 points in the game. Guards Maya Caldwell and Rhyne Howard each added 11 points to round out the Dream's double-digit scorers.

With 11 points in today's game, Tina Charles moved into sole possession of ninth all-time in scoring in Connecticut Sun history, passing Lindsay Whalen.

Aneesah Morrow scored her first career points in today's game, scoring three points, while also grabbing a career-high seven rebounds in 11 minutes off the bench.

Connecticut's 55 points and 14 assists mark new season-lows. The last time the Sun scored 55 points or less was on September 1, 2015, against the Indiana Fever.

Team Score Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 PTS REB AST

CON 55 16 17 15 7 Mabrey- 12 Mabrey- 10 Mabrey- 4

ATL 79 21 16 26 16 Coffey/Gray- 18 Coffey- 11 Caldwell- 6

