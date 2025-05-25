Mystics at Mercury Postgame Information - May 25, 2025

May 25, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Washington Mystics News Release







Mystics 62 - Mercury 68

High Points High Rebounds High Assists

Mystics (62) Citron (14) Iriafen (13) Sykes (5)

Mercury (68) Akoa Makani (13) Sabally (9) Thomas (5)

Mystics Game Notes:

The Mystics trailed by as many as 13 points with 7:25 remaining in the third quarter. Fueled by seven points from Sonia Citron, Washington outscored the Mercury 20-9 over the remainder of the period, cutting the deficit to just two entering the fourth.

Jade Melbourne hit a three-pointer at the 8:30 mark in the fourth to give Washington its first lead of the game, 50-48.

Sonia Citron led all scorers with 14 points on 5-8 (62.5%) shooting from the field and 2-4 (50%) shooting from beyond the arc.

Citron, alongside Kiki Iriafen, become the third and fourth Mystics rookies in franchise history to score at least 10 points in each of their first five career games, and the first since Stacey Dales in 2002.

They join Angel Reese (2024) and Rhyne Howard (2022) as the only WNBA rookies to accomplish this feat since 2021.

Citron has made a three-pointer in four of her first five games, and has at least two in three straight games.

Citron went 2-2 from the free-throw line and has made 12 straight free throws, dating back to May 18.

Iriafen extended her double-double streak to four games with 11 points and 13 rebounds.

She became the first Mystic to record four consecutive double-doubles in her rookie season.

Her 56 total rebounds through five games are tied for the third-most in WNBA history (Cheryl Ford 2003, Natalie Williams 1999) by a rookie over that span and set a new franchise record for a Mystics rookie.

Brittney Sykes returned to the starting lineup after missing the Mystics' last game and contributed 10 points, five assists, and five rebounds.

Sykes recorded her first 10+ point, 5+ assist, 5+ rebound game of the season - the 14th such performance of her career.

Sykes went 7-8 (87.5%) from the free-throw line and has made 38 free throws over her last four games, the highest four-game total of her career.

Aaliyah Edwards made her season debut, coming off the bench to post six points seven rebounds, one assist, and one steal.

She recorded her 10th-career game with 5+ points, 5+ rebounds, 1+ steal, and 1+ assist.

Melbourne scored all six points of her points in the fourth quarter and add three rebounds, a steal, and an assist in 29 minutes off the bench

She has hit a three-pointer in six consecutive games, dating back to Sept. 19, 2024, which is a career high.

Emily Engstler entered the game in the third quarter and made an immediate impact with six points, four rebounds, and a block in just 15 minutes.

Sika Koné tallied a season-high five rebounds with four points off the bench.

Additional Highlights:

The Mystics outrebounded the Mercury 41-26 (+15), marking the second-largest rebounding margin by any team this season.

It's the Mystics' largest rebounding advantage since Aug. 21, 2020 (+16 vs. Dallas)

The Mystics made their first nine free throws and finished 18-21 (85.7%) from the line.

The team has now shot over 80% from the free-throw line in back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Washington had 16 assists on 19 field goals - an 84.2% assist rate, their best mark of the season.







