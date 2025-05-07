Mystics vs. Dream Postgame Information - May 7, 2025

May 7, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Washington Mystics News Release







Mystics Game Notes:

Guard Brittney Sykes led Washington in scoring with 13 points, shooting 50% (5-10) from the field, a mark she reached four times during the 2024 regular season.

Forward Kiki Iriafen paced the reserves with 12 points on 62.5% shooting and added six rebounds.

She became the first Mystics rookie to post at least 10 points and five rebounds in a game since Aaliyah Edwards on July 16, 2024, against the Mercury.

Forward Emily Engstler filled the stat sheet with nine points, four rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block - making her the only Mystic to record at least one in each category.

Every Mystics player who appeared in the game contributed at least one field goal and one rebound.

Beginning at the 3:20 mark of the third quarter, Washington went on a 14-2 run over a six-minute span, cutting the deficit to 66-59. Four Mystics scored during the stretch, led by five points from Engstler.

Forward Ashten Prechtel grabbed a team-high seven rebounds, including two on the offensive end.

Seven of Washington's 11 players recorded at least one offensive rebound.

The bench accounted for 21 of the team's 32 total rebounds.

Washington started strong from the free throw line, converting their first 13 attempts.

Guard Jade Melbourne led the way, going a perfect 4-for-4.

The Mystics finished 13-of-15 from the line (86.7%), matching or exceeding that percentage in eight games during the 2024 regular season.

Other notables include:

Guards Sonia Citron and Jade Melbourne each recorded two steals.

Guard Zaay Green came off the bench to lead the team with four assists.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.