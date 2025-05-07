Las Vegas Aces Waive Queen Egbo, Harmoni Turner
May 7, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Las Vegas Aces News Release
LAS VEGAS - The Las Vegas Aces announced today that they have waived 6-4 forward/center Queen Egbo and 5-10 guard Harmoni Turner.
One of the original WNBA franchises, the Las Vegas Aces tip off the 2025 season at New York on May 17, followed by a May 20 contest at Connecticut before returning home to welcome Washington in their 2025 home opener May 23 at Michelob ULTRA Arena. Season ticket membership packages are sold out. However, some single-game tickets are still available.
