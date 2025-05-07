Valkyries Era Begins with a Tuesday Night Thriller

May 7, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries announced their arrival on Tuesday night with their first-ever preseason game, falling to the Los Angeles Sparks 83-82 in a contest that came down to the final buzzer at Chase Center.

By the Numbers

Laeticia Amihere scored a game-high 20 points, 14 of which came in the fourth quarter including nine in the final five minutes. The forward accounted for 56 percent of Golden State's fourth-quarter points. Monique Billings added nine points and eight rebounds. Kayla Thornton also added nine. Kyara Linskens hauled in eight boards, seven of which came on the defensive end. The Valkyries erupted with 32 points in the third quarter while holding the Sparks to 18, shooting 55.6 percent (10/18) from the field. Golden State ended up with 57 second-half points while holding the Sparks' to 44.

Game Rewind

Billings recorded the first points for Golden State on a 16-foot shot from an assist by Tiffany Hayes. The Sparks extended their advantage to 12-5 following consecutive Rickea Jackson three-pointers midway through the period. The Valkyries reduced the gap to one point with a decisive 6-0 run, highlighted by a pair of Thornton baskets, with just over two minutes remaining in the first quarter. Los Angeles connected on another three-pointer with three seconds left to take a 16-13 lead after the opening period.

Amihere drew the and-one on a driving layup and completed the three-point play that cut the deficit to 20-16. The Sparks extended their lead to 28-18 following Stevens' shot, part of a 14-5 run, before Veronica Burton's bucket ended the run. Billings knocked down the first three-pointer for the Valkyries, making it 30-23 with just under three minutes left in the half.

Thornton opened up the second half with a three from the wing. Billings' basket began an 11-0 run for Golden State, which made it a two-point game at 41-39. Kate Martin and Julie Vanloo added layups to answer the Sparks' attack, and Martin followed with a three with just over a minute left off the handoff from Linskens, cutting it to three at 54-51. Martin was fouled on the three on the ensuing position and made it count by knocking down all three from the charity stripe to level the score at 54-all. Amihere answered Los Angeles' triple with 4.8 seconds remaining to tie things up once again going to the fourth quarter, 57-57.

Los Angeles went back up by three after Aari McDonald's three, and she made another from deep that gave the visitors a six-point advantage. Amihere began her run with a layup off an assist from Vanloo, and followed with a free-throw. The Sparks worked their way to the line and extended their lead to 75-69 before Chloe Bibby made a three for her first points of the night. Los Angeles made their final three free throws to go up four, 83-79, and Amihere ended the game with a buzzer three to bring Chase Center to their feet.

Up Next

Golden State travels to Phoenix for its final preseason tune-up against the Mercury on Sunday, May 11 at 3 p.m. and airing on KPIX+ and KMAX.

