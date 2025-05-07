Indiana Fever Waive Yvonne Ejim

Indiana Fever Waive Yvonne Ejim

May 7, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever News Release


INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever have waived forward Yvonne Ejim, the team announced today.
