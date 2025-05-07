Golden State Valkyries Announce Rakuten as Founding Partner

May 7, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries and Rakuten, the leading Cash Back shopping platform, today announced a partnership naming Rakuten a founding partner and the official shopping rewards partner of the Valkyries. A cornerstone of the partnership is "Rakuten Arrivals," a platform where players can express their individual sense of style and support brands that they are passionate about. The most rewarding place to shop for Valkyries fans, Rakuten will also offer exclusive merchandise and Cash Back opportunities during the season.

"Our fans, community, and players bring style, dedication, and personality to everything they do-and now Rakuten will help the Valkyries showcase and celebrate these moments," said Golden State Valkyries President Jess Smith. "Through 'Rakuten Arrivals,' fans will gain unique opportunities to connect with players' personal expressions through their game day fashion as they arrive at Chase Center. We're thrilled to welcome Rakuten as a partner to the Valkyries, enhancing how our community experiences during our inaugural season."

"Rakuten Arrivals embodies the values we share with the Valkyries - strength, boldness, and a commitment to building a more inclusive future," said Amit Patel, CEO of Rakuten International. "Fashion and self-expression are powerful ways for fans to connect with the players they admire. Through this partnership, we're proud to elevate those moments while also offering fans a rewarding way to engage - with Cash Back when they shop the players' looks."

Throughout the season, Rakuten will also provide fans with exclusive merchandise opportunities and Cash Back offers, allowing fans to represent Golden State in their own distinctive way. As presenting sponsor of "Latest Looks," Rakuten now offers fans the opportunity to receive 10% Cash Back when purchasing the newest Valkyries gear every game through Rakuten both in-store and online. Later this season, Rakuten and the Valkyries will also launch an inaugural gift with purchase program where fans will have the opportunity to receive a piece of exclusive Valkyries merchandise designed by the Wild Collective.

The partnership extends beyond gameday with "Ascending Stars," a community-based platform uplifting early career women in the Bay Area through leadership development and career advancement resources. culminating in a career development summit at Chase Center. Each month, two program participants, or Ascending Stars, will be celebrated on Valkyries social media channels.

Rakuten joins a growing list of Valkyries Founding Partners, including CarMax, JPMorgan Chase, Kaiser Permanente, Sephora, and United Airlines.

For more information on the Valkyries 2025 season, presented by Kaiser Permanente, please visit valkyries.com.

