Phoenix Mercury Waive Shyla Heal and Anna Makurat

May 7, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Phoenix Mercury News Release







The Phoenix Mercury have waived guards Shyla Heal and Anna Makurat, the team announced today.

