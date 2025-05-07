Phoenix Mercury Waive Shyla Heal and Anna Makurat

Sports stats



WNBA Phoenix Mercury

Phoenix Mercury Waive Shyla Heal and Anna Makurat

May 7, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Phoenix Mercury News Release


The Phoenix Mercury have waived guards Shyla Heal and Anna Makurat, the team announced today.
Check out the Phoenix Mercury Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...

Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 7, 2025


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central