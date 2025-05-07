New York Liberty Partners with Fenty Beauty + Fenty Skin

May 7, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







NEW YORK, N.Y. - Fenty Beauty + Fenty Skin are bringing Rihanna's high-performance, boundary-breaking makeup and skincare products to the courts as the Proud Beauty Partner of the 2024 WNBA Champion New York Liberty. Known for the expansive shade ranges, long-lasting formulas, high-shine finishes, and sensorial, effective skincare solutions, Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin's partnership with the Liberty is a natural next step in Rihanna's mission of "Beauty For All." When Rihanna launched Fenty Beauty in 2017, she sought to have everyone, everywhere feel seen, heard, and celebrated, encouraging play and performance with beauty. This partnership - the first official WNBA team partnership for Fenty Beauty + Fenty Skin - further elevates that mission by honoring the incredible beauty and strength of women athletes.

"There is no energy and spirit like New York City's. And the women of the New York Liberty exemplify such beauty, power, and strength, so to have Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin become a part of their journey this season is incredible. We're excited to partner with them to get their game-faces on." - Rihanna

Like Fenty Beauty, the Liberty's commitment to authenticity, intentionality, and representation is paramount both on and off the court. Whether creating an electric in-arena atmosphere at Barclays Center, elevating the Liberty's viral mascot, Ellie the Elephant, who mirrors New York's vibrant culture, or forming groundbreaking partnerships with brands - like Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin - the Liberty are dedicated to prioritizing the unique needs of women athletes, underscoring the team's broader commitment to equity and inclusivity.

"The New York Liberty are thrilled to team up with Fenty Beauty - a trailblazing brand that shares our values of championing women and celebrating individuality, authenticity and confidence," said Keia Clarke, CEO of The New York Liberty. "Aligning with like-minded brands allows us to deliver meaningful connections and experiences that truly resonate with our fan base. Together, we will embrace empowerment, boldness, and a commitment to creativity."

As the Proud Beauty Partner of the Liberty, Fenty Beauty will help the team and fans get game-ready and have fun throughout the season in immersive, engaging, and uplifting ways; Fenty Beauty logos will adorn the team's official pregame warm-up jackets and shooting shirts worn during home and away games and the brands will also engage with fans through various in-arena activations and exclusive product discovery and matching moments, including stocking the Liberty's mascot, Ellie the Elephant, with game day essentials, too.

Fenty Beauty has been a longtime supporter of women athletes, with past partnerships and sponsorships of the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics and WNBA All-Star Weekend. With this new partnership, Rihanna's Fenty family will now join forces with the New York Liberty, encouraging fun, support, and the continued pursuit of equity for women athletes.

The Liberty will return to Barclays Center for the first time in a preseason matchup on Friday, May 9 at 7 p.m. The Liberty's official 2025 season tips off at Barclays Center on Saturday, May 17 at 1 p.m. EST where the team will raise their 2024 WNBA Championship banner to the rafters and be presented with their championship rings in a special pregame ceremony. For tickets and additional information, visit https://liberty.wnba.com/.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.