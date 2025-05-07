Atlanta Dream Teams up with Cash App to Elevate Women's Sports and Champion Financial Inclusion

May 7, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Dream and Cash App today announce a comprehensive partnership that furthers the leading financial services platform's commitment to paving the way for a future of women's sports - and money management - that's accessible to all.

Through a landmark sponsorship, Cash App will become an Official Financial Services Partner of the Atlanta Dream and the jersey sponsor for the 2025 season. Cash App's logo will be prominently displayed on all three versions of the Atlanta Dream jersey, in two locations - the patch (chest) and marquee (abdomen) positions. The Dream will also incorporate Cash App in the design of the team's practice shirts.

This far-reaching, innovative partnership extends well beyond the jersey, leveraging the shared vision of the two organizations to make a positive impact on the Atlanta community. Throughout the year, the Dream and Cash App will deliver programming that is focused on achieving equity for all, empowering girls and women, and growing the game of basketball. Cash App will help extend the Dream's Atlanta-based community programming through camps and clinics for young girls, integrating S.T.E.M., leadership training and basketball skills. They will also invest in powering businesses that are a part of the Dream Collective, a program designed to provide valuable resources and eliminate marketing barriers for small business owners in under-represented communities.

"We are so excited to welcome Cash App as an Official Financial Services Partner of the Atlanta Dream," said Dream President and Chief Operating Officer Morgan Shaw Parker. "Cash App shares our innovative mindset to empower girls and women through sport and create economic opportunities in our community. The energy and creativity they have brought to this collaboration has been tremendous and we look forward to unveiling additional programming prior to the season."

Cash App will be integrated into the Dream fan's gameday experience in a number of ways, including discount programs on merchandise and in-arena food and beverages for Cash App customers, as well as Cash App-branded giveaways and in-game activations, and Cash App-curated content and promotional signage inside Gateway Center Arena and across the Dream's social media channels.

"It's a privilege to partner with the Atlanta Dream on their efforts to push the boundaries between sports and culture through bold, community-focused endeavors," said Catherine Ferdon, Cash App Chief Marketing Officer. "We look forward to working alongside the Dream to create world-class experiences for fans and uplift the Atlanta community while championing female athletes."

Through their sports marketing efforts, Cash App aims to deeply engage fans through in-person activations, Cash App customer discounts, and access to unique experiences. Cash App has a rich history across major sports and entertainment moments spanning from becoming title sponsors of a Formula One team, working with talented athletes like Angel Reese and Serena Williams, and offering exclusive presales for some of the largest music tours from artists like Kendrick Lamar and SZA. Excel Sports Management's Properties division facilitated the deal.

The Dream enter the 2025 season with momentum like never before in the team's history. This offseason, the Dream added Brittney Griner, Brionna Jones and Shatori Walker- Kimbrough to a core that includes All-Stars Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray, as well as new Head Coach Karl Smesko.

