Goff Law Group Named Official Law Partner of the Connecticut Sun for the 2025 Season

May 7, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Uncasville, CT - The Connecticut Sun is excited to announce that Goff Law Group will serve as the Official Law Partner of the team for the 2025 season in a multi-year partnership. This collaboration marks an exciting chapter in the Sun's ongoing commitment to promoting women's empowerment, leadership, and equity in sports.

The Connecticut Sun and Goff Law Group are aligned on several core values, including advocating for women's leadership, ensuring safety and protection for all, and fighting for equity in women's sports. Through this partnership, Goff Law Group will actively engage with the Connecticut Sun community and continue its support for initiatives that promote inclusivity and equality both on and off the court.

"Sports have defined who I have become and serve a purpose in every aspect of my life," said Brooke Goff, Founding Attorney at Goff Law Group. "In building my empire, I have lived by one main rule-you are the company that you keep. I could not be prouder, humbled, and privileged to enter into this partnership with the Connecticut Sun-an organization that continues to fight for gender equity for not only its athletes but for all women and young girls that want to pursue a career in the professional sporting realm. As a little girl, these partnerships were my big dreams-as an adult, they are my reality, and I look forward to joining the good fight and aiding in bringing gender equity to the table in a big way! Go Sun!"

As part of this partnership, Goff Law Group will sponsor several activations that demonstrate its commitment to equity, inclusivity, and fan engagement. Goff Law Group will produce a content series featuring Connecticut Sun players and front office members, including Morgan Tuck and Jen Rizzotti, who will discuss important issues surrounding equity in women's sports. The firm will also serve as the Presenting Sponsor of the Connecticut Sun's Pride Game against the Dallas Wings on June 20 at 7:00 PM EST at Mohegan Sun Arena, showcasing its ongoing support for LGBTQ+ rights and equality. In addition, Goff Law Group will enhance fan experiences by providing high-value giveaways, such as Patagonia jackets and YETI coolers, at select games, fostering excitement and appreciation for the Connecticut Sun fanbase.

"We are thrilled to have Goff Law Group join us as our Official Law Partner for the 2025 season," said Jen Rizzotti, President of the Connecticut Sun. "Their dedication to women's empowerment and equity mirrors our values, and we look forward to working together on impactful initiatives that will resonate with our fans and communities."

Established in 2003, the Connecticut Sun is a professional women's basketball team in the Women's National Basketball Association that takes residence at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. For more information or to purchase season tickets, visit www.connecticutsun.com or call 1-877-SUN-TIXX.

