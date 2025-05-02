Connecticut Sun Announces BuildSubmarines.com Partnership for 2025 Season

Uncasville, CT - Today, the Connecticut Sun announced its partnership with BlueForge Alliance for the 2025 season to promote maritime manufacturing and the BuildSubmarines.com platform to educate and bolster the maritime industrial base. As a partner, the Sun will feature BuildSubmarines.com on a variety of activations that align with increasing access to STEM opportunities for youth and investing in local communities.

This partnership will include a number of exciting activations aimed at giving back to the local community and fostering a greater connection to education and sports. One key initiative will be the Washington Park Court Revitalization, which will see the renovation of a basketball court in Groton, CT, creating a safe and inviting space where local children can engage in physical activity, develop their skills, and have an outlet for recreation.

"Connecticut and the New England region are home to a strong maritime and defense industrial base that depends on a highly skilled workforce," said Ron Angelo, President & CEO of the Connecticut Center for Advanced Technology (CCAT). "At CCAT, we're proud of the incredible progress made by the Connecticut Sun to spotlight meaningful careers in advanced manufacturing with BuildSubmarines.com, invest in local communities, and inspire the next generation-especially young women-to pursue opportunities in STEM."

BuildSubmarines.com will sponsor "STEM Back to School Night" during the Sun's game on Thursday, August 21 against the Washington Mystics at 7:00 PM EST, an event focused on highlighting the diverse career opportunities available for young people in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), with a particular focus on post-secondary and trade careers that do not require a traditional college path. As the partnership aims to bring new excitement to Sun home games, BuildSubmarines.com will be featured on a brand-new, high-speed t-shirt cannon, designed to deliver more shirts to Sun fans at a faster pace.

"We are thrilled to continue promoting the BuildSubmarines.com platform for maritime manufacturing during the 2025 season," said Jen Rizzotti, President of the Connecticut Sun. "This partnership not only supports our efforts to promote equity and inclusivity for women and empower youth but also strengthens our ties to the Southeastern Connecticut through an industry that affects the lives of a large portion of the labor force in our community. Together, we are creating meaningful opportunities for young people, especially girls, to engage with sports, STEM education, and future career paths, and we are looking forward to seeing the impact we can create together."

