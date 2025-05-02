Hear Every Play Indiana Fever Team up with 107.5/93.5 The Fan as Official Radio Broadcast Partner

May 2, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever and Radio One announced today that 93.5/107.5 The Fan will be the team's official radio broadcast partner during the highly anticipated 2025 WNBA season.

All Fever preseason and regular season games, home and away, will be broadcast live on 93.5/107.5 The Fan, bringing fans closer to the action with commentary and in-depth coverage. Former University of Kentucky standout and Indiana Miss Basketball Bria Goss will provide the game analysis, and long-time broadcaster John Nolan will deliver the play-by-play on the Old National Bank Radio Network.

"We're thrilled to bring the Indiana Fever to the airwaves on The Fan, which has a strong reputation for their top-tier sports coverage and commentary," PS&E CEO Mel Raines said. "This partnership is an exciting way for us to make Fever basketball more accessible and grow our fanbase across Indiana and beyond."

The new partnership will tip off with coverage of the Fever's first preseason game at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 3 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse against the Washington Mystics.

"Radio One is honored to be the official radio partner for all Indiana Fever games on 93.5/107.5 The Fan," Radio One Vice President/General Manager Andrea Kahrer said. "This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering premier sports coverage and supporting the continued growth of women's professional basketball. We look forward to bringing Fever fans across Indiana closer to the action and sharing in the excitement of the team's journey."

"Basketball is such an integral part of the Indiana community and the Fever are certainly a big part of that story," Radio One Sports Format Captain Jeff Rickard said. "For 107.5 The Fan to be able to share in telling the story of this exciting chapter in Indiana's pro basketball history is a wonderful opportunity. We're thrilled we can bring Fever fans a little closer to the action."

For more information about how to watch or listen to the Fever all season long, visit feverbasketball.com/waystowatch.

107.5/93.5 The Fan - Indiana Fever Announcer Bios

Bria Goss is an Indianapolis native and attended the University of Kentucky. Bria was a standout basketball player at Ben Davis High School, winning two state championships and being named Indiana Miss Basketball. In her time at UK, she was the 2012 SEC Freshman of the Year and appeared in two Elite Eights. She played professionally at several overseas destinations, including Poland, Sweden, Finland, Israel, Romania, and Slovakia. She accepted an invitation to Indiana Fever training camp in 2019. Bria was a member of the Indiana Fever television broadcast from 2020-23 and has also worked with SEC Network and ESPN+.

John Nolan is a New Jersey native and attended Syracuse University. John has been a broadcast announcer for the Indiana Mad Ants from 2017-present. In 2024, he was the play-by-play broadcaster for the NBA G League All-Star Game, and earlier this year he filled in on radio play-by-play for the Brooklyn Nets. He has served as an announcer for the Fort Wayne TinCaps, a minor league affiliate of the San Diego Padres, since 2013, providing television play by play at home games and radio play by play on the road. Additionally, John announces a variety of Purdue University Fort Wayne sports and has worked with several other colleges and organizations, including the Horizon League.

