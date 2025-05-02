Aces Surge Past Wings, 112-78, at Notre Dame

May 2, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces News Release







SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - The Las Vegas Aces rolled past Dallas on Friday night at Notre Dame for the first preseason game of the 2025 WNBA season. Fighting Irish alumni Jackie Young led all scorers with 28 points and dished out 9 assists and Jewell Loyd scored in double figures with 10 points, while A'ja Wilson recorded 19 points in the Aces preseason win. Rounding out the double-digit scorers were rookie Aaliyah Nye with 17, Chelsea Gray had 13 and Tiffany Mitchell chipped in 10 points.

Gray scored the first bucket for the Aces with a made three after a DiJonai Carrington floater to start off the game. Four out of five Aces starters scored at least three points in the first, led by Wilson's eight. Las Vegas held a 21-13 lead with 2:52 left, but the Wings made a surge to end the quarter on a 8-0 run.

Second Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 55, Dallas 36)

After being within two at the end of the first, Las Vegas started the second quarter on a 10-1 run. Young led all scorers in the second period with 16 points. Nye also spearheaded the bench production, recording eight points in five minutes, including going 2-for-2 from beyond the arc. The Aces ended the last nine minutes of the quarter on a 31-9 run and held the Wings to 11 points.

Third Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 87, Dallas 63)

The Aces began the quarter on a 13-5 run, led by Wilson's eight points and Gray's six. Las Vegas ended the quarter on a Mitchell buzzer beater three pointer to give the Aces a 24-point lead into the fourth. Mitchell tallied 10 points tonight.

Fourth Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 112, Dallas 78)

The Aces starters sat out most of the fourth, while Deja Kelly scored her first preseason points as a rookie, chipping in nine points, all coming in the final quarter.

KEY STATS

The ACLU is currently tracking 575 anti-LGBTQ+ bills in the United States, up from 515 at the start of the 2024 WNBA season.

The Aces largest lead was 34 points, which came at the end of the game following a Kelly jumper with 18.7 seconds to play.

Fighting Irish alum Young and Loyd combined for 38 points.

The Aces out score the Wings 20-8 in second-chance points, while the Wings outscored the Aces 30-24 in the paint and 11-9 in the fast break.

The Aces held a 40-28 rebounding advantage.

Four out of five starters scored in double digits.

GAME NOTES

The game was a collegiate homecoming for Loyd and Young, where they both played three years at Notre Dame from 2012-15 and 2016-19, respectively. Loyd led the Fighting Irish to three straight NCAA Final Fours and was named a two-time All-American. Young, a 2018 NCAA Champion, was named AP All-America honorable mention, ACC Tournament MVP and All-ACC Second Team her junior year in 2019

NEXT UP

The Aces conclude their preseason play when they welcome the Phoenix Mercury to Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, May 6, for Wilson's A'One Night. The game tips at 7 pm and will be broadcast locally on Vegas 34.

The Aces will then open the 2025 regular season on the road at New York on Saturday, May 17, at 10 a.m. PT on ABC.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.