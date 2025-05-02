Golden State Valkyries Announce 2025 Promotional Schedule

May 2, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries announced their inaugural season promotional schedule, featuring 13 theme games at Chase Center. Single game tickets, in addition to season tickets and group tickets, are available now by visiting valkyries.com.

The 2025 Valkyries promotional schedule includes the following games at Chase Center:

Friday, May 16 vs. Los Angeles: Courtesy of Chase, all fans in attendance will receive a Valkyries inaugural season t-shirt, celebrating the first season of WNBA basketball in the Bay Area.

Sunday, June 1 vs. Minnesota, Saturday, June 7 vs. Las Vegas and Saturday, June 14 vs. Seattle: The Valkyries tip off June with three Commissioner's Cup games, a six-game in-season tournament where teams compete for a prize pool and to benefit local nonprofits.

Thursday, June 19 vs. Indiana: Golden State will honor Juneteenth with a powerful celebration as the Valkyries take on the Indiana Fever.

Friday, June 27 vs. Chicago: Pride Celebration will feature entertainment that celebrates Golden State's LGBTQ+ community and its allies.

Monday, July 14 vs. Phoenix: Turn back the clock for the "History of Bay Area Women's Hoops," honoring the San Francisco Pioneers and the San Jose Lasers. The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a Valkyries wrist pouch.

Friday, July 25 vs. Dallas: The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a Valkyries cross body belt bag.

Wednesday, August 6 vs. Las Vegas: Tip off August with 'Back to School.' The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive an exclusive Valkyries backpack.

Tuesday, August 19 vs. Phoenix: Lace up for "Sneakerhead Night" and be one of the first 10,000 fans to receive a 'high heat poster' as the Valkyries host the Mercury.

Tuesday, September 2 vs. New York: Join the Valkyries in the fight against breast cancer during 'Breast Health Awareness.'

Thursday, September 4 vs. Dallas: Kaiser Permanente will be giving the first 10,000 fans in attendance a Valkyries mini replica court during 'Coaches Night.'

Saturday, September 6 vs. Minnesota: Golden State will celebrate 'Fan Appreciation Night,' to close out the team's inaugural season.

The Valkyries will welcome the Los Angeles Sparks to Chase Center on May 16 at 7 p.m. to open the 2025 regular season. The team's full schedule can be viewed at valkyries.com.

For more information on the Golden State Valkyries season, presented by Kaiser Permanente, please visit valkyries.com.

