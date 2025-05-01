Valkyries Announce Tip-Off Mini-Plan Featuring Inaugural Home Opener on May 16

May 1, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries today announced the Tip-Off Mini-Plan, a four-game ticket package anchored by the franchise's inaugural regular season home opener against the Los Angeles Sparks on May 16. The plan also features one of the four Commissioner's Cup games that the Valkyries will compete in during their first season.

The Tip-Off Mini-Plan includes these four marquee matchups: Home Opener vs. Los Angeles Sparks (May 16), Washington Mystics (May 21), Las Vegas Aces (June 7, Commissioner's Cup), and the Connecticut Sun (June 22).

High Roller Mini-Plan, Weekender Mini-Plan and Wild West Mini-Plan are also available, and fans who wish to purchase mini-plans may do so by visiting valkyries.com. The Valkyries full promotional night schedule will be announced at a later date.

For more information on the Valkyries 2025 season, presented by Kaiser Permanente, please visit valkyries.com.

