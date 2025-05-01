New York Liberty and Liberty Mutual Insurance Announce Multiyear Partnership

May 1, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

NEW YORK - Today, 2024 WNBA Champion New York Liberty and Liberty Mutual Insurance - one of the largest global property and casualty insurers - announced a multiyear partnership, reinforcing both organizations' commitment to supporting the continued success of women's sports and a rapidly growing league.

As part of the partnership, the Liberty Mutual logo will be prominently displayed across the abdomen of all Liberty jerseys beginning with the 2025 WNBA season. Additionally, Liberty Mutual branding will be displayed on the Liberty's home court at Barclays Center and appear on the team's seatbacks and kickplates.

Together, the New York Liberty and Liberty Mutual empower individuals to live their fullest lives, both on and off the court. The Liberty inspires fans to seize every moment, while Liberty Mutual provides protection for what matters most. Together, they champion a future where everyone can win.

"The New York Liberty are laser focused on creating a model for business success in women's sports and catalyzing growth for our organization and league," said Keia Clarke, Chief Executive Officer of the New York Liberty. "Longer term investments in women's sports are what will drive business forward - providing women athletes the opportunity and recognition they deserve - and we are proud to have the Liberty Mutual logo displayed on our team's jerseys as we pursue another championship."

The companies will come together to create a social media content series and in-arena moments with the Liberty's viral mascot Ellie the Elephant joined by LiMu Emu and Doug, stars of Liberty Mutual's popular national advertising campaign. To celebrate the relationship, the Liberty debuted a hero video featuring some of its star athletes and Doug, highlighting the exciting in-arena atmosphere at Barclays Center, set to the tune of the brand's jingle.

"We are thrilled to partner with Liberty Mutual, a company who mirrors our own commitment to excellence and dedication to supporting and uplifting our community," said Catherine Carlson, Executive Vice President of Global Partnerships for BSE Global, parent company of the New York Liberty. "This partnership will bring the Liberty Mutual brand to life, capturing the attention of fans, while shaping a future where women's sports continue to thrive on and off the court."

"The partnership with the New York Liberty comes during a pivotal moment in the team's history, when its momentum and fan support is unmatched," said Jenna Lebel, Chief Marketing Officer, US Retail Markets, Liberty Mutual Insurance. "This new relationship presents an extraordinary opportunity for both brands. The New York Liberty has a natural and authentic connection to our organization - not only in its name but in our shared values."

